Why is GTA 6 trending? Rockstar confuses everyone with announcements - Dexerto

 Why is GTA 6 trending? Rockstar confuses everyone with announcements
GTA

Why is GTA 6 trending? Rockstar confuses everyone with announcements

Published: 19/Nov/2020 20:48

by Alan Bernal
Rockstar Games

GTA 6 GTA Online

A highly-anticipated announcement for the next Grand Theft Auto Online update created a ton of commotion among fans who desperately wanted any information on GTA 6, making the unannounced sequel to trend without a cause.

Wishful thinking tells us Rockstar is working on the sixth main entry for their legendary franchise. However, there still hasn’t been any official news on GTA 6, something that the community feels can come any day now.

Well on November 19, aside from the news that all Land Races will yield Triple Rewards, the company also released a cryptic video that paints Los Santos in a completely new light.

Titled ‘El Rubio Dossier,’ the 10-second clip contains little information to go off of, other than the lifeless body of John Doe which could play into whatever the devs have planned next.

While there’s plenty of reason to get hyped if you’re a GTA Online player, it seems like fans of the general franchise took the meaning of the video out of context and momentarily ran with it as being the first teaser for 6.

It’s not that hard to see why either. Rockstar is planning the first map expansion for the game in GTA 5’s seven-year lifespan.

The map that has entertained and concealed all of the havoc in GTA will finally be getting some new features to keep the chaos going.

If that wasn’t enough, a new heist will also be coming along for the major winter update for the game. So there doesn’t seem to be a lack of content for the 2013 title, at least as this holiday season is concerned.

However, for those that have been itching for any sign of the next installment in the GTA series, seeing the game trend after the November 19 announcements led from one thing to another.

It only took a few hours after that to escalate the GTA 6 hype for the casual observer, which immediately turned into regret after finding out there was no actual news on the sequel.

If there ever is hard (official) evidence on the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date or info around it, you can be sure to find it on @GTA_Intel and here on Dexerto.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War Nuketown Weapon bundle: how to get & what’s in it

Published: 19/Nov/2020 20:27

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

In order to celebrate the upcoming release of Nuketown ’84 in Black Ops Cold War, Treyarch has announced a brand new, free Nuketown weapon bundle that can net players a slew of new and interesting items. Here’s how you can get your hands on it.

Black Ops Cold War is already shaping up to have a beefy post-launch content release schedule. Season 1 is set to start on December 10, 2020, but before that point, Nuketown ’84 is expected to launch for everyone on November 24, 2020, much to the excitement of the map’s longtime fans.

To celebrate the upcoming release of the location, Treyarch has revealed a brand new Nuketown-themed weapon bundle for Black Ops Cold War, which includes a ton of exclusive items. The best part is that getting your hands on it relatively simple.

Black Ops Cold War Nuketown Weapon Bundle

Activision
The Nuketown Weapon bundle comes with a slew of cool items.

First and foremost, the Nuketown weapon bundle comes with an exclusive weapon variant for the Hauer 77 shotgun, called the “Last Stop.” According to Treyarch, the weapon includes a 21.6 barrel extension, a 6-round extended magazine, a Commando Assembly stock, and a Milstop Reflex Optic. It’s also decked out in some sweet, Nuketown-themed designs.

In addition, the bundle includes six weapon charms based on the classic mannequins seen on the map, as well as a sticker, a calling card, and an emblem. It’s essentially a full-blown store bundle that Treyarch is giving away for free.

As Treyarch pointed out in their blog post, this bundle will also be available for use in Warzone when the Black Ops Cold War implementation occurs on December 10, 2020.

How to get the Nuketown weapon bundle

Getting your hands on this exclusive bundle is relatively simple. In fact, all players have to do to get their hands on it is log in to the game before November 20, 2020, at 10 AM PST (1 PM EST).

If you’ve already logged in to the game by this point, don’t fret, as you’ll automatically get the bundle when it releases on November 20, 2020.

If that wasn’t already enough, Treyarch is also including it with all purchases of the game up until December 4, 2020, so if you haven’t gotten Black Ops Cold War yet and you still want the bundle, now’s the perfect time to do so.

All in all, this seems like a nice reward for players who are excited about the upcoming return of a fan-favorite map. Hopefully Treyarch implements more of these types of deals in the future.