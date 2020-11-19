Why is GTA 6 trending? Rockstar confuses everyone with announcements - Dexerto

A highly-anticipated announcement for the next Grand Theft Auto Online update created a ton of commotion among fans who desperately wanted any information on GTA 6, making the unannounced sequel to trend without a cause.

Wishful thinking tells us Rockstar is working on the sixth main entry for their legendary franchise. However, there still hasn’t been any official news on GTA 6, something that the community feels can come any day now.

Well on November 19, aside from the news that all Land Races will yield Triple Rewards, the company also released a cryptic video that paints Los Santos in a completely new light.

Titled ‘El Rubio Dossier,’ the 10-second clip contains little information to go off of, other than the lifeless body of John Doe which could play into whatever the devs have planned next.

While there’s plenty of reason to get hyped if you’re a GTA Online player, it seems like fans of the general franchise took the meaning of the video out of context and momentarily ran with it as being the first teaser for 6.

It’s not that hard to see why either. Rockstar is planning the first map expansion for the game in GTA 5’s seven-year lifespan.

everyone waking up and seeing gta 6 trending just to see it’s another gta 5 update pic.twitter.com/GHN7HNKL5S — #1 te’a cooper stan account (@explodingquiks) November 19, 2020

me seeing GTA 6 trending thinking it was the release date pic.twitter.com/CXeeMJkF3l — jake 🧎🏻 (@JakeWasHappy) November 19, 2020

Me seeing GTA 6 trend and thinking it’s finally the announcement of a release date pic.twitter.com/DfJls0fJ1C — D'Ante ⚡️ (@DAnteFourPrez) November 19, 2020

💛GTA6 trending then you find out it's just a GTA5 update thing. pic.twitter.com/FHGfGa1T6C — 💛 Whisper The Wolf 💛 (@WhisperAWolf) November 19, 2020

The map that has entertained and concealed all of the havoc in GTA will finally be getting some new features to keep the chaos going.

If that wasn’t enough, a new heist will also be coming along for the major winter update for the game. So there doesn’t seem to be a lack of content for the 2013 title, at least as this holiday season is concerned.

However, for those that have been itching for any sign of the next installment in the GTA series, seeing the game trend after the November 19 announcements led from one thing to another.

It only took a few hours after that to escalate the GTA 6 hype for the casual observer, which immediately turned into regret after finding out there was no actual news on the sequel.

If there ever is hard (official) evidence on the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date or info around it, you can be sure to find it on @GTA_Intel and here on Dexerto.