When is GTA Online’s winter update? Release date, new heist, and more - Dexerto

Fans of Grand Theft Auto Online are looking forward to the game’s next major update, which is set to release this winter. So, here’s what we know so far.

Ever since releasing back in 2013, GTA Online has been chock full of updates – be it to celebrate a real-life holiday, the game’s anniversary, or to bring a whole host of new content.

Prior to the Los Santos City Special summer update, which brought a whole host of new cars to GTA Online, Rockstar Games gave players a little bit of insight into what’s coming after that – specifically, a major winter update.

This upcoming update is set to add a new heist for GTA Online players to try their hand at. So, with that in mind, here’s everything that’s known about the update so far.

When is GTA Online’s Winter update?

Up to this point, Rockstar have been pretty cryptic about when an update will release. They’ve said that it’s coming this winter, but that could mean anything.

In the last few years, the Christmas update – where snow and other decorations are added to Los Santos – has typically been released between December 18 and December 21st. However, with this update bringing a heist with it, it could come sooner.

In fact, last year, the Diamond Casino Heist update – which is a similar update to what we’ll be getting this time around – was released on December 12. So, we’ll just have to wait and see what the GTA devs do, but updates come on a Thursday so don’t’ expect a random Monday update.

What is GTA Online’s next heist?

As for what the new heist will entail, again, Rockstar have been ultra cryptic. They’ve teased an entirely new location but that’s it so far.

Some fans have taken that to mean that they will be whisked away to some island for a job, although others have suggested that Rockstar will simply open up buildings inside Los Santos that have never been available.

Again, it really is just a case of wait and see until they either ramp up the teases or just give out some confirmed information – and neither of those can be too far away at this stage.

GTA Online Christmas daily gifts

With Christmas being the time for giving, Rockstar also usually hands out gifts to players simply for logging in and playing a few moments.

These rewards typically come in the form of new clothing, free ammo for weapons, and discounts on vehicles, and we can expect those to make a return this holiday season too.

As for everything else, there will likely be some new vehicles, jobs, clothes, and possibly houses to purchase once the new update comes around.

With the move to the next-gen consoles on the horizon, Rockstar might take a huge leap forward with GTA Online. We’ll just have to wait and see what they’ve got up their sleeve.