GTA Online teaser reveals first look at Heist map expansion - Dexerto

In a new tweet posted to Rockstar Games’ official Twitter account, the company teased the first look at a new Heist update for GTA Online, which is set to include the first-ever map expansion for the hit multiplayer title.

If you’ve been waiting for some new content in GTA Online, it seems like your time is just about up if a new teaser is to be believed.

After being rumored for quite some time now, Rockstar Games has officially teased a brand new Heist update for Grand Theft Auto Online, the multiplayer component for GTA V, and it seems like it’s going to be getting a map expansion just like previously thought.

The teaser, which was uploaded to Rockstar’s official Twitter account, is only 10 seconds long, but gives players a few quick looks at some of the content coming to the game.

The most notable part of this tease comes at the very beginning and is only on screen for around a single frame. If the players pause the video at the start, they can see what appears to be a brand new island on the right side of the screen in a small box, before it quickly disappears. While this has yet to be officially confirmed by the developers, this is almost certainly the new map.

After flashing a couple locals presumably from the new Heist, the video shows a quick look at a dead body washed up on the beach in Los Santos with the name John Doe above it.

Rockstar also added the dead body to the in-game map in GTA Online so fans can go visit it if they so desire. It’s currently unknown if fans can interact with it in any way or if it’s just a static object.

At this point, it’s unknown when the update will actually release. Previous rumors suggested that the map might not make the winter update, and would have to be pushed into 2021.

That being said, if Rockstar is starting with teasers already, it may very well still arrive before the end of the year. At this point, we’ll have to wait and see.