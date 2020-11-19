GTA Online update adds Autarch, Superyacht missions & new Prime rewards

A stunning new podium vehicle takes center stage in this week’s GTA Online update. The Autarch and Superyacht missions are the standout highlights and as always, info on Prime rewards.
It’s that time of the week again. GTA Online’s arsenal of delights is set to be bolstered once more with free goodies and discounts for days. In addition to that, we also have new Twitch Prime rewards too.
As we do each week, we give credit to Twitter’s GTA Online update expert, TezFunz2, as he has secured this info early as always.
Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s new GTA online patch notes.
GTA Online November 19 update: Patch notes
Casino rewards vehicle
The stunning Autarch is this week’s podium vehicle available to be won on the podium wheel. A stylish Super Car that can take anyone’s breath away. Play your cards right with the casino wheel, and you’ll steal this piece of art for free, when it normally costs $1, 955 000.
According to the GTA Wiki website: “This is not a hypercar. It’s not a sports prototype or a concept GT. It’s something else. Something much, much better. And this isn’t even an advert for whatever it is. The Autarch doesn’t need an advert. It doesn’t need anything it doesn’t have already, least of all the approval of an irrelevance like you. No, you need it: more than you need money, dignity or life itself. Go on, we dare you not to buy it.”
Superyacht races, exciting new races, and glorious discounts
Superyacht races return to batter the waves with their hulking frames.
As for your weekly bonuses and incentives, it’s 3x GTA$ and RP on these modes:
- Land Races
- Superyacht Missions
You can also enjoy 2x GTA$ & RP on:
- Diamond Adv modes
- “Running Back Remix” Adv mode
- Gerald Contact Missions
There doesn’t appear to be a free login reward, but there is a Business Battle Event Cargo Reward in the form of a Blue Dot Tech Mask.
Races/Time Trials
- Premium Race: Downtown Underground
- Time Trial: Cypress Flats
- RC Time Trial: Storm Drain
Discounts
In this week’s discounts, players can expect big discounts on yachts, upgrades for yachts, and modifications.
There is also 40% Off select other vehicles and items too:
- T20 ($1,320,000)
- Sugoi ($734,400 – $550,800)
- Laser Weapons
You can also get 30% off:
- All Docktease boats
- Thrax ($1,627,500)
PS Plus Owners also get their usual $1 million for logging in for the month of November, if not already claimed. That covers the majority of things for this week, hope you enjoyed reading the GTA Online update about Autarch and Superyacht races, we’ll have more next time.
Twitch Prime Gaming rewards November
There’s also some new Twitch Prime Gaming rewards to carry on November in style. For more information on that and exclusive discounts for members, check out our GTA Online Prime Gaming rewards hub that’s updated regularly. This week, though, the main sales are as follows:
- Nightshade (80% off)
- DR1 (60% off)
Not only are these cars slashed in price, but you could get free cash and properties just for being a member!