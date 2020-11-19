GTA Online update adds Autarch, Superyacht missions & new Prime rewards

A stunning new podium vehicle takes center stage in this week’s GTA Online update. The Autarch and Superyacht missions are the standout highlights and as always, info on Prime rewards.

GTA Online's arsenal of delights is set to be bolstered once more with free goodies and discounts for days. In addition to that, we also have new Twitch Prime rewards too.

GTA Online November 19 update: Patch notes

Casino rewards vehicle

The stunning Autarch is this week’s podium vehicle available to be won on the podium wheel. A stylish Super Car that can take anyone’s breath away. Play your cards right with the casino wheel, and you’ll steal this piece of art for free, when it normally costs $1, 955 000.

Read More: 5 things every GTA Online player needs to buy According to the GTA Wiki website: “This is not a hypercar. It’s not a sports prototype or a concept GT. It’s something else. Something much, much better. And this isn’t even an advert for whatever it is. The Autarch doesn’t need an advert. It doesn’t need anything it doesn’t have already, least of all the approval of an irrelevance like you. No, you need it: more than you need money, dignity or life itself. Go on, we dare you not to buy it.” Superyacht races, exciting new races, and glorious discounts Superyacht races return to batter the waves with their hulking frames. As for your weekly bonuses and incentives, it’s 3x GTA$ and RP on these modes: