Best GTA Online heists for cash rewards, ranked - Dexerto

GTA Online’s heists are the big moneymakers for players, but which ones are the most lucrative when it comes to the cash payouts? Well, look no further.

If you really want to make your mark on Los Santos and GTA Online, you need cash. Cash is king after all, and it’ll open many doors for you and your ever-growing criminal empire.

You can simply grind out jobs, sell a business’ stock, or win race after race to make money, but they don’t bring home the big bucks in the same way that heists do.

GTA Online’s heists have become legendary thanks to the journey Rockstar Games takes players on in order to make the big money, but what are the best heists to actually do? Well, here, we’ve got the payout for each heist ranked from top to bottom.

Diamond Casino Heist

The most lucrative heist of the lot in GTA Online is the Diamond Casino Heist. In this job, you are able to ransack the vault of the Diamond Casino and Resort in different ways.

The best part is, well, the score changes with each attempt so it doesn’t have to feel like you’re just grinding the same job over and over again. There’s always a different target at the end of the day.

The ever-elusive Diamonds bring home the most cash, but after that, it’s all about Gold. Artwork and Cash are also worthwhile to steal, but you want the other two where possible.

Doomsday Heists – The Doomsday Scenario & The Bogdan Problem

After the Diamond Heist, the Doomsday Heists are the best in terms of rewards. They aren’t as lucrative as robbing the casino, but the payouts will still provide a nice boost to your Maze Bank account.

The best of which is the Doomsday Scenario. This pays out around $1,500,000 on hard and $1,200,000 on normal. After that, the Bogdan Problem pays out well too, but there is a drop off from the final mission.

Pacific Standard Job

After the Doomsday Heists, the only other job that pays out over $1,000,000 is the Pacific Standard job. This is your typical GTA bank heist and was, for the longest time, the best heist in the game.

Now, it’s just the daddy of the base heists, and well worth playing if you want some cash. After that, the Humane Labs Raid pays out the best, with the Series A Funding job lagging behind.

The other jobs, The Flecca Job and The Prison Break, won’t pay out all that well, but if you’ve never played them, they are worth experiencing at least.

An all-new heist is set to launch with GTA Online’s upcoming winter update, and Rockstar could very well raise the bar again and make that the most lucrative job. We’ll just have to wait and see.