Where to find all 30 Shipwreck treasure locations in GTA Online

GTA Online’s August 26 weekly update added a plethora of new content for players to sink their teeth into, including mysterious Shipwrecks to uncover and explore. Here’s where you can find each of the thirty hidden treasure troves.

Even as rumors surrounding GTA 6 continue to heat up, and leaked information on the remastered GTA Trilogy spreads far and wide, GTA Online powers on as the avenue through which many fans get their current Grand Theft Auto fix.

The game’s massive Los Santos Tuners update gave fans a summer’s worth of content to enjoy, and it’s clear that GTA Online still has plenty of gas in the tank. Rockstar also appear to still have a few surprises in store before fall arrives, in the form of new additions to go alongside the Tuners content drop.

Advertisement

With the weekly update on August 26, GTA Online added a new pursuit for players: Shipwrecks. With thirty possible locations where the mysterious boat might spawn, there’s plenty of ground to cover, but fear not — we’ve broke down each shipwreck location for you here.

All Shipwreck locations in GTA Online

In their blog post, Rockstar confirmed that “each day, the wreck’s whereabouts will be subject to the tides,” meaning its location will rotate daily. Despite the constant movement, each located wreck yields $20,000 and 2,000 RP, making it well worth the effort to locate and loot each one.

Read More: How to claim GTA Online Twitch Prime Gaming rewards

Thankfully, plenty of players have been hard at work tracking down the wrecks and sharing their findings. For a more visual breakdown, check out GTA Series Videos’ overview on YouTube, and read on to see where each potential shipwreck spawn is located around San Andreas.

Advertisement

Shipwreck Location #1

Shipwreck Location #2

Shipwreck Location #3

Shipwreck Location #4

Shipwreck Location #5

Shipwreck Location #6

Shipwreck Location #7

Shipwreck Location #8

Shipwreck Location #9

Shipwreck Location #10

Shipwreck Location #11

Shipwreck Location #12

Shipwreck Location #13

Shipwreck Location #14

Shipwreck Location #15

Shipwreck Location #16

Shipwreck Location #17

Shipwreck Location #18

Shipwreck Location #19

Shipwreck Location #20

Shipwreck Location #21

Shipwreck Location #22

Shipwreck Location #23

Shipwreck Location #24

Shipwreck Location #25

Shipwreck Location #26

Shipwreck Location #27

Shipwreck Location #28

Shipwreck Location #29

Shipwreck Location #30

And there you have it, those are all of the locations where the mysterious shipwreck might spawn (and, by extension, all the locations you’ll have to check when trying to locate the wreck each day).

Read More: Simple GTA Online trick lets you stay in water without drowning

Make sure to track the Shipwrecks down and load up on their cash and RP, but beware that according to Rockstar “only one Shipwreck can be found per day,” so you might want to get started if you haven’t already.