GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update patch notes: Reputation, Car Show, new vehicles & more

GTA Online’s 2021 Summer Update is coming in the form of Los Santos Tuners, bringing a whole host of new content to the racing scene. Here’s what you need to know.

The annual summer update has been something that GTA Online players across the globe look forward to. It usually brings a whole host of new jobs, vehicles, and other content for them to sink their teeth into.

This year is no different. Rockstar Games has already revealed that the 2021 update will be known as Los Santos Tuners, bringing a new spin on the racing scene, new cars, and a whole lot more.

Advertisement

So, if you’re looking to dive in, pick up a new ride, and do battle in new races, here’s everything you need to know about the update.

When is GTA Online’s Los Santos Tuners update?

With this update being a pretty big one, Rockstar changes up its usual weekly update schedule as a result.

Read More: GTA Online player tries to sell their car on Facebook for real money

Instead of waiting until Thursday for the update, this Los Santos Tuners update will be available on Tuesday, July 20 for every platform.

In terms of what time it’ll be available, well, it depends. In the past, GTA Online updates have started rolling out at around 10 am BST/11 am CEST/5 am EDT/2 am PDT but it can take a few minutes, perhaps hours before everyone is able to download it.

Advertisement

Los Santos Tuners Reputation

With new twists coming to the racing scene in GTA Online, you’re going to have to earn a new kind of racing reputation to make a name for yourself.

You’ll be able to do this through racing, hanging out at the new Car Meet, putting laps in around the new test track, and of course, through daily log-in bonuses.

This rep will work similarly to how you get discounts on certain websites for weapons, but instead you’ll be able to get discounts on cars, access new upgrades, and join new races.

New cars coming in Los Santos Tuners Update

There are a total of 17 new cars coming to GTA Online this summer, with 10 of which releasing as soon as the update starts rolling out.

Advertisement

Read More: GTA fans think leaked GTA 6 Vice City screenshots might actually be real

These include the Annis Remus, Karin Futo GTX, Vapid Dominator GTT, Obey Tailgater S, and a Dinka Jester RR. The other seven will come out at later dates, but there hasn’t been any hint as to what they could be just yet.

LS Car Meet

The whole update will update around the new Los Santos Car Meet location. This is described as taking place in a “non-descript, graffitied warehouse” in Cypress Flats, where you may be able to hear tyres squealing from the outside.

If you want to join in the fun on the side, it’s going to cost you $50,000. This will earn you privileges like being able to attend the car meet and unlock the new reputation system. As you begin to level up, you’ll gain access to the new Test Track facility where you’ll be able to race against other players without worrying about your races being ruined by outsiders.

Advertisement

Similarly to the Casino membership, the LS Car Meet will have new cosmetics, challenges, and the ability to win a ‘Prize Ride’.

New races & contracts

New races will be coming to Los Santos in a few different forms. You’ll have Head-to-head, Scramble, and Time Trials coming to the Test Track, but there will also be the new Street Race and Pursuit Series, as well as Sprint races.

Read More: Fastest GTA Online cars and bikes to buy in 2021

The latter three will take place on the open-road like normal, with track layouts for the Street Race Series. As it’s name suggests, Pursuit will see players chased by the LSPD while darting around the streets. Sprint races are four-player races where you have to head to and from a location.

Advertisement

Contracts will come in the form of new robberies, likely tasking players to boost cars from around the city.

On top of all these new additions, changes will likely be made to other things in GTA Online, as well as bug fixes, but that will come in a more detailed set of patch notes.

Once we have them, we’ll update this article.