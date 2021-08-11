Rockstar insider reveals more info about next-gen GTA V & Trilogy Remasters

A Rockstar insider has teased some new information regarding the “expanded and enhanced” next-gen release of GTA V and the rumors regarding a Remastered trilogy of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas.

With GTA 6 still unannounced by Rockstar, all eyes are on the second straight generational upgrade of GTA V coming out on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.

Not much is known about the Expanded and Enhanced version, but a new blog post from PlayStation Germany has stated the game will run in 4K at 60 FPS.

Now, known insider Yan has revealed some new details about the game, which is still set to release on November 11, 2021.

Certainly not, that would be way too much work — Yan2295 (@Yan2295) August 9, 2021

GTA V won’t use RDR2’s engine

According to Yan, rumors about the GTA V port running on Red Dead Redemption 2’s engine are false and it would “be way too much work” for Rockstar to make such an upgrade.

In fact, any major engine change seems out of the question. When responding to questions from fans about if the game would look poor on next-gen systems with its current engine, the insider responded: “Why would it? The engine is fine.”

That said, he went on to note that Rockstar still has time to announce improvements aside from just the 4K and frame rate upgrades. As the name suggests, the game will be getting expanded and not just enhanced, so we may see some nice gameplay changes.

Why would it? The engine is fine — Yan2295 (@Yan2295) August 9, 2021

GTA Trilogy confirmed?

Additionally, Yan seemingly confirmed that a trilogy of remakes from the PS2 era of GTA games was in the works.

When asked if he thought fans would be getting a GTA Trilogy remake/remaster, he simply replied, “yes.”

There are still a lot of questions about what a potential GTA Trilogy remaster will look like and what engine it will be on. One thing is for sure, though: being able to replay the original 3D GTA games with checkpoints and on current hardware will be incredibly fun.

Yes — Yan2295 (@Yan2295) August 10, 2021

Needless to say, with GTA V on PS5 and Xbox Series still on the way, it’s unclear when we’ll get an announcement for the remake trilogy or if it somehow plays into the GTA E&E release.

We should expect to learn more as GTA V’s re-release draws nearer.