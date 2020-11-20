 Where is GTA Online's new heist set? Map expansion leaks, clues and more - Dexerto
GTA

Where is GTA Online’s new heist set? Map expansion leaks, clues and more

Published: 20/Nov/2020 11:49

by Connor Bennett
Screenshot of next GTA Online heist location with GTA heists logo
Rockstar Games

GTA Online

Rockstar Games have started ramping up their teasers for Grand Theft Auto Online’s new heist – dropping some subtle teases about where players are heading. So, here’s what we know so far. 

It’s been almost a year since Rockstar Games introduced the Diamond Casino Heist to GTA Online and fans have been desperate for another, action-filled robbery. 

With their annual summer update, known this year as the Los Santos Summer Special, iconic developers have teased an all-new heist in a never before seen location. This, naturally, sent Grand Theft Auto fans wild trying to figure out where they would be heading. 

Some players initially suggested that the devs were only going to be opening up new buildings around Los Santos instead of heading to say, Liberty City. However, it appears as if a new island will play a role in the next heist – and some fans might have figured out what it’s based on. 

GTA Online map expansion heist location

On November 19, Rockstar dropped their first video teaser for the new heist – posting a short clip to Twitter of security footage of a mansion and accompanying farm on a tropical island.

The video also showed a body washed up on a Los Santos beach, but it was the little details like a map that flashed for a brief moment that caught the attention. 

Given it was only small, it didn’t show the true scale of the new location, however, one fan – Twitter user Cesarvz_ – flipped it on its side to show that the teased island looks quite similar to Haiti. There’s nothing confirmed, yet, but the resemblance is striking and could be our first major insight into the new location. 

Who and what is the new GTA Online heist target?

On top of the small map, mansion, and farmland being shown, the teaser showed something called the ‘Rubio Dossier’ being loaded up. 

This is, quite likely, the name of the person or business that you will be targeting. Given the images we’ve already seen of the new location, it’s safe to say that players will likely be dealing with a cartel too. So, expect some brutal firefights. 

GTA online screenshot of security footage
Rockstar Games
The new heist seems to have a lot of defenses to fight.

GTA Online Rubio Dossier heist release date

As for when the new heist will be released, Rockstar hasn’t given an official date, but maintain it’s coming before the end of the year with their annual winter update. 

In the past, that update has come just days before Christmas, and you can find out more about potential dates here

When Rockstar decides to shed new light on the heist, we’ll update this post with any new information.

FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC Week 8

Published: 20/Nov/2020 11:39

by Alex Garton

FIFA 21

The Marquee Matchups SBCs for Week 8 are now live in FIFA 21, focusing on a set of games that are being played across the globe. Here’s what you need to know. 

Marquee Matchups are into their eighth week and feature games from the Premier League, La Liga, and the Bundesliga. Remember, you’ll need to complete all four different challenges to finish the Marquee Matchups SBC, for which you will get different packs in rewards along the way.

Without further ado, let’s look at the challenges and the cheapest solutions you can use to complete each of them this week.

TSG Hoffenheim V VfB Stuttgart

Requirements

  • Players from Bundesliga: Min. 1
  • Players from the same league: Min. 3
  • Players from the same nation: Max. 5
  • Rare Players: Min. 3
  • Squad Rating: Min. 74
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 75
  • Players in squad: 11

Solution

FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete TSG Hoffenheim V VfB Stuttgart.

According to FUTBIN, this challenge should cost you 4500-11,000 coins on console and 4,500 on PC.

Stade Rennais V Bordeaux

Requirements

  • Players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min. 2
  • Clubs in squad: Min. 5
  • Rare Players: Min. 1
  • Gold Players: Min. 5
  • Squad Rating: Min. 74
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 75
  • Players in squad: 11

Solution

FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete Stade Rennais V Bordeaux.

This solution will cost 4,000-20,000 coins on console and 4,600 on PC.

Leeds United V Arsenal

Requirements

  • Players from Leeds United and Arsenal: Min. 1
  • Nationalities in squad: Min. 3
  • Players from the same league: Max. 4
  • Rare Players: Min. 1
  • Squad Rating: Min. 75
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 80
  • Players in squad: 11

Solution

Here’s how to complete Leeds United V Arsenal.

This solution should only set you back 4,000-6,000 coins on console and 4,000 on PC.

Athletic Club V Real Betis

Requirements

  • Players from Athletic Club and Real Betis: Min. 1
  • Players from LaLiga Santander: Min. 2
  • Players from the same club: Max. 3
  • Rare Players: Min. 2
  • Squad Rating: Min. 77
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 85
  • Players in squad: 11

Solution

FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete Stade Rennais V Bordeaux.

This solution will cost you 4,500-10,000 coins on console and 8,000 on PC.

You will receive tradeable FIFA 21 FUT packs for each component of the SBC, as well as a Gold Premium Players Pack for completing the entire thing.

For more FIFA 21 guides and news stick with us here at Dexerto.