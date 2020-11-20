Where is GTA Online's new heist set? Map expansion leaks, clues and more - Dexerto

Rockstar Games have started ramping up their teasers for Grand Theft Auto Online’s new heist – dropping some subtle teases about where players are heading. So, here’s what we know so far.

It’s been almost a year since Rockstar Games introduced the Diamond Casino Heist to GTA Online and fans have been desperate for another, action-filled robbery.

With their annual summer update, known this year as the Los Santos Summer Special, iconic developers have teased an all-new heist in a never before seen location. This, naturally, sent Grand Theft Auto fans wild trying to figure out where they would be heading.

Some players initially suggested that the devs were only going to be opening up new buildings around Los Santos instead of heading to say, Liberty City. However, it appears as if a new island will play a role in the next heist – and some fans might have figured out what it’s based on.

GTA Online map expansion heist location

On November 19, Rockstar dropped their first video teaser for the new heist – posting a short clip to Twitter of security footage of a mansion and accompanying farm on a tropical island.

The video also showed a body washed up on a Los Santos beach, but it was the little details like a map that flashed for a brief moment that caught the attention.

Given it was only small, it didn’t show the true scale of the new location, however, one fan – Twitter user Cesarvz_ – flipped it on its side to show that the teased island looks quite similar to Haiti. There’s nothing confirmed, yet, but the resemblance is striking and could be our first major insight into the new location.

This is fucking haiti look at this i did I just flipped the map and tweaked it a bit (we all know the maps in gta are not 100% genuine) pic.twitter.com/CBGyqihxwj — OG Cesarvz_ (@Cesarvz_) November 19, 2020

Who and what is the new GTA Online heist target?

On top of the small map, mansion, and farmland being shown, the teaser showed something called the ‘Rubio Dossier’ being loaded up.

This is, quite likely, the name of the person or business that you will be targeting. Given the images we’ve already seen of the new location, it’s safe to say that players will likely be dealing with a cartel too. So, expect some brutal firefights.

GTA Online Rubio Dossier heist release date

As for when the new heist will be released, Rockstar hasn’t given an official date, but maintain it’s coming before the end of the year with their annual winter update.

In the past, that update has come just days before Christmas, and you can find out more about potential dates here.

When Rockstar decides to shed new light on the heist, we’ll update this post with any new information.