GTA 6 rival EVERYWHERE set for PS5 & Xbox Series X release - Dexerto

EVERYWHERE is a game being developed by several former Rockstar devs, and it seems like it’ll be coming out on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S after moving to the Unreal Engine.
While every Grand Theft Auto fan is waiting, patiently or not, for any kind of news on GTA 6 from Rockstar, we might have something else to look forward to as well.
EVERYWHERE is a mysterious new title being developed by Build A Rocket Boy Studio, which includes well-known Rockstar alumni like Leslie Benzies. According to a new update from the devs, we could see it come out on this latest generation of consoles thanks to a change of its game engine.
Updates on GTA 6 have been few and far between, but fans might have something else to look forward to.
On November 13, Benzies announced on the game’s official site that EVERYWHERE is now running on the Unreal Engine, and that there are now more than 400 people working on the development team.
“The [Unreal] engine’s tech advances over the last two years, and Epic Games’ roadmap provides us a great opportunity to create a game built on a foundation that will remain at the forefront of the industry for years to come,” Benzies wrote.
EVERYWHERE was previously being developed on Amazon’s Lumberyard engine. But, the Unreal Engine is considered to be the most powerful 3D creation engine in the world and will support the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, along with the previous generation of both as well.
Looking for information on EVERYWHERE? This official teaser is about as good as it gets for now.
Along with the big game engine swap, Build a Rocket Boy has also had another round of funding, but unlike the previous one which netted them a cool $42 million, a figure for the latest haul hasn’t been released.
EVERYWHERE is described as an open-world sci-fi title, and with a crew of former Rockstar employees at the helm, people are expecting it to give the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series a run for its money.
However, we’ll just have to wait and see what the game is actually all about once it’s revealed.
Destiny 2’s Season of the Hunt kicked off on November 10, and developer Bungie added a new Pursuit weapon for players to obtain. Guardians should follow these steps to unlock the new sniper rifle in the Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit playlists.
In Destiny 2’s second year of content, Bungie added powerful weapons into the game that could be unlocked by completing quests tied to the three core playlists: Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit.
After introducing weapons like Redrix’s Claymore into the Crucible playlist, the developer decided to add similar weapons related to Vanguard and Gambit activities as well.
With the release of the first season in Destiny 2’s latest expansion Beyond Light, Bungie introduced a brand-new weapon for players to chase: the Adored sniper rifle. Although it is still tied to the game’s core activities, Bungie added a twist on how players can obtain it.
Bungie has brought back Pursuit weapons in Season of the Hunt after their absence in Season of Arrivals.
The Adored is classified as an Adaptive-frame sniper rifle. While it lacks the damage output of other sniper archetypes – Aggressive-frame snipers, for example – Adored still has good stat values and perk combinations for players to use.
It’s two static perks are Hammer-Forged Rifling and Accurized Rounds; both of these increase the gun’s range, one of the most important stats for snipers in Destiny 2. Adored’s two sets of changeable perks are Triple-Tap and Killing Wind, along with Vorpal Weapon and Snapshot Sights.
The new sniper provides players with interesting perk combinations depending on playstyle and whether the sniper will be used in PvP or PvE activities.
Bungie has put a new twist on acquiring Season of the Hunt’s Pursuit weapon.
Adored quest steps for Strikes, Crucible, and Gambit
In Season of the Hunt, Bungie has changed the process for obtaining the new Pursuit weapon. Players can now complete a single quest in one of the three core playlists – Strikes, Crucible, and Gambit – to obtain the sniper rifle.
Guardians should follow these steps in their playlist of choice to unlock Adored:
Vanguard (Strike playlist):
Speak to Banshee-44 in the Tower and obtain the Strikes in your Sights quest
Defeat bosses, combatants, and collect points by defeating combatants while using Sniper Rifles in strikes (note: precision final blows with Sniper Rifles grant additional progress)
40 bosses
1000 combatants
300 points
Get precision final blows with a Sniper Rifle or Sniper Rifle defeat streaks without dying in strikes (note: you only need to complete one of these two objectives)
35 defeats in streaks
20 Sniper Rifle headshots
Speak with Banshee-44 in the Tower to receive your Adored
Crucible
Speak to Banshee-44 in the Tower and obtain the Crucible in your Sights quest
Defeat Guardians as a team, earn Valor ranks, and collect points by defeating Guardians while using Sniper Rifles in Crucible (note: precision final blows with Sniper Rifles grant additional progress)
500 Guardians
3 Valor ranks
200 points
Get long-range or precision final blows with Sniper Rifles in Crucible (note: you only need to complete one of these two objectives)
5 long-range Sniper Rifle final blows
5 Sniper Rifle headshots
Speak with Banshee-44 in the Tower to receive your Adored
Gambit
Speak to Banshee-44 in the Tower and obtain the Gambit in your Sights quest
Defeat combatants with precision damage, earn Infamy ranks, and collect points by defeating combatants using Sniper Rifles in Gambit (note: precision final blows with Sniper Rifles grant additional progress)
300 precision headshots
3 Infamy ranks
250 points
Defeat Guardians or Blockers as a team with a Sniper Rifle in Gambit (note: you only need to complete one of these two objectives)
5 Guardians
20 blockers
Speak with Banshee-44 in the Tower to receive your Adored
Players can complete a short quest in one of the game’s core playlists to unlock the Adored sniper rifle.
Is the grind worth it?
Although the quest to obtain Adored is simple compared to the grind for previous Pinnacle weapons, players still want to know: is Adored worth it? Although it is not the pinnacle of sniper rifles in Destiny 2, it already seems solid choice in both PvP and PvE activities.
With players needing to replace many of the game’s older weapons that were taken out with the launch of Beyond Light, going through the short grind to unlock Adored is probably worth the time investment.