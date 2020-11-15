GTA 6 rival EVERYWHERE set for PS5 & Xbox Series X release - Dexerto

EVERYWHERE is a game being developed by several former Rockstar devs, and it seems like it’ll be coming out on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S after moving to the Unreal Engine.

While every Grand Theft Auto fan is waiting, patiently or not, for any kind of news on GTA 6 from Rockstar, we might have something else to look forward to as well.

EVERYWHERE is a mysterious new title being developed by Build A Rocket Boy Studio, which includes well-known Rockstar alumni like Leslie Benzies. According to a new update from the devs, we could see it come out on this latest generation of consoles thanks to a change of its game engine.

On November 13, Benzies announced on the game’s official site that EVERYWHERE is now running on the Unreal Engine, and that there are now more than 400 people working on the development team.

“The [Unreal] engine’s tech advances over the last two years, and Epic Games’ roadmap provides us a great opportunity to create a game built on a foundation that will remain at the forefront of the industry for years to come,” Benzies wrote.

EVERYWHERE was previously being developed on Amazon’s Lumberyard engine. But, the Unreal Engine is considered to be the most powerful 3D creation engine in the world and will support the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, along with the previous generation of both as well.

Along with the big game engine swap, Build a Rocket Boy has also had another round of funding, but unlike the previous one which netted them a cool $42 million, a figure for the latest haul hasn’t been released.