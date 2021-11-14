Take-Two CEO hints at why GTA 6 is taking so long to release

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick may have revealed why GTA 6 is taking so long to release as fans continue to wait for the highly-anticipated title.

Grand Theft Auto fans around the world are still awaiting the follow-up to Rockstar Games’ incredibly successful GTA 5, but the release of GTA 6 continues to evade them.

Depending on who you believe, the highly-anticipated title is either close to completion or stuck in “development hell” with a reveal not getting any closer.

Some past rumors have suggested that while Rockstar worked on Red Dead Redemption 2 following GTA 5, they may have had work ongoing for GTA 6 at the same time. Though, Take-Two may have dispelled that, noting they do plan to “rest” titles at times to build up anticipation.

Speaking at the Jefferies Virtual Global Interactive Entertainment Conference, Take-Two’s Strauss Zelnick noted that he believes titles like GTA can have James Bond-like longevity where they never really go out of fashion and always have hype.

He also shed some light on the fact that some games are purposefully delayed to build anticipation. “It’s also about being willing to rest a title so you have a sense that ‘wow this is a rare event.’ I’ve always said that annualizing non-sports titles runs the risk of burning out the intellectual property even if it’s good,” he said, according to TweakTown.

“We take the time to make something we think is incredibly phenomenal and we also rest titles intentionally so there’s pent-up demand for that title so it’s a special event. I go to see a Bond film because there isn’t another one in two months. I’m going to see every Bond film, and if it’s bad, I’m going to be really upset – it’ll be like a personal affront because I believe that IP is great. And that’s the compact that Rockstar has with its consumers.”

As many GTA fans will attest, the almost decade-long wait for a new Grand Theft Auto release has certainly built plenty of anticipation.

Players have dug high and low for clues in GTA 5, and have moved on to checking the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition for clues. Though, it seems as if the waiting game is set to continue for a little while longer.