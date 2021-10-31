Bad news for GTA 6: Next game reportedly in development hell

The bad news continues to pile on for GTA 6 as Rockstar’s next installment in the series is reportedly in “development hell,” as an insider puts it.

GTA 6 is set to be the next game in the long franchise of the popular Grand Theft Auto series.

While there has not been an official release date revealed for the game, it is rumored to be sometime in 2023.

However, even with that about two years away, fans may need to wait longer as reports claim the development is not going as planned.

GTA 6 reportedly in development hell

According to a DSOG report, Rockstar Mag’ Chris Liberty is claiming that development for the new game is not going anywhere near planned.

In a video, Liberty delivers the bad news to fans while answering questions that people are asking.

When using the YouTube auto-translation, he talks about how poor things are going for Rockstar. “To date, this is the most chaotic project of Rockstar since their creation,” he said.

The team has run into many issues, and since the exit of Dan Houser from Rockstar, the company has stalled out quite a bit.

It was reported that Take-Two wanted to announce the game back in 2020, but there still hasn’t been an official reveal of it.

There is no telling if Rockstar devs will pick up the pace with GTA 6 or if it will ever happen, but Liberty did say that they are working on a Red Dead Redemption Remastered. So fans of the company could have something to look forward to as reports continue to say that development is in shambles.