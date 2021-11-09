GTA 4 remaster leaks suggests GTA 6 release date still years away

A GTA 4 remaster is reportedly in development though its alleged 2023 release window could be a further sign that the highly anticipated GTA 6 is still a few years out from launch.

After years of clamoring for a substantial GTA update – one that isn’t focused on the GTA Online side of the equation – Rockstar finally delivered with news of the definitive GTA Trilogy set to launch on November 11.

With three classic titles all remastered for the latest hardware, it appears to be setting a trend for what’s to come. New leaks from industry insider ‘RalphsValve,’ most prominently known for recent Call of Duty intel, claims a GTA 4 remaster is indeed in the works.

13 years on from the game’s initial launch, the leaker has seemingly confirmed we’re not far off from its remaster. 2023 is the alleged target, potentially indicating that GTA 6 will follow later down the line.

GTA 4 remaster leaked details

Following years of speculation, a GTA 4 remaster appears to be in the works after all, according to the insider. While details are scarce on exactly how the classic open-world title will be overhauled, we do have a few early details to go off.

The remaster seems to be targeting both current and previous generation hardware, along with PC. Not only that, but it’s also allegedly set to bundle in Episodes from Liberty City as well. Meaning fans can replay an updated version of both The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony.

With GTA Online remaining one of Rockstar’s biggest cash cows today, the new version of GTA 4 will reportedly forgo its multiplayer component.

If leaks hold true, we’re sure to hear plenty more on GTA 4’s remaster in the coming months.

GTA 4 remaster indicates GTA 6 may be a few years off

While the GTA 4 remaster leaks are certainly exciting for longtime fans, it could come as a blow to those eagerly awaiting GTA 6.

With such a substantial remaster seemingly on the way, it’s highly unlikely Rockstar looks to release its next ambitious sequel in the same timeframe.

Therefore, we might not be seeing GTA 6 until 2024 at the earliest, if these leaks are accurate. This appears to be in line with various reports suggesting the same release window for the next entry in the open-world series.

Though without official word from Rockstar, we’ll just have to wait and see.