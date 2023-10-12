Analysts predict GTA 6 release announcement soon as Take-Two stock gets upgrade

A long-awaited GTA 6 reveal could finally be coming soon according to industry analysts who upgraded Take-Two Interactive’s stock ahead of an official announcement.

GTA 6 has been rumored to be announced for ages now, with many insiders expecting a reveal before 2024 – and it appears that something could finally be coming.

On November 8, Take-Two Interactive will hold its financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2024, and experts expect a GTA 6 announcement of some sort in the lead-up.

According to MSN, Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok has upgraded Take-Two Interactive’s stock due to the expected GTA VI reveal.

Analysts expect GTA 6 release announcement

Marok claimed that expectations made by Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two, which project its net bookings will rise to $8B in fiscal year 2025, are an indication that GTA 6 will be released and players will finally return to Vice City.

Release info about GTA 6 “should take away the most prominent point of uncertainty around the financial trajectory,” he said.

Twitter/that1detectiv3 Fans may not have long to wait for a GTA 6 reveal.

In fact, he believes that the next Grand Theft Auto will arrive by holiday 2024 – something that has been rumored for quite a while now.

That’s not all. Given the install bases of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, the analyst projects GTA 6 will have over 35M in unit sales during the first year it’s released.

Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt until Rockstar makes any official announcements, but recent remarks by Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick have suggested that GTA 6 will indeed arrive in 2024.

When asked about GTA 6’s release, Zelnick responded by reiterating the company’s “great outlook for fiscal 2025.”

The news also comes as Rockstar appears to be teasing an upcoming announcement through social media posts subtly hinting at GTA VI through images.