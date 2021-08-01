Sykkuno explains why he’s stopped GTA RP amid NoPixel break

Streaming star Sykkuno has explained why he’s not been playing GTA RP as much on Twitch in recent days, suggesting his break from NoPixel might be a bit longer than some fans expect.

When the GTA RP hype took over Twitch at the start of 2021, plenty of Sykkuno fans urged him to get involved, especially with the popular NoPixel server.

Despite having concerns at first, the streaming star jumped in with two feet with his Yuno character, starting out life as a bit of a joker before developing into the cities best bank hacker.

In recent weeks, he’s admitted to feeling a bit down about the multiplayer mod and has cut back on playing it. While some fans want him to return, his break might be a little longer than hoped.

Advertisement

During the start of his July 30 stream, Sykkuno kicked things off in the usual fashion, speaking to fans about his plans for the day and what he’s been doing off-stream.

The topic of returning to NoPixel cropped up, and he gave a quite candid response. “GTA ever again? I don’t really know how to answer that guys. I mean, I’ve been on GTA a few times recently but every time I get on, I just feel lost, you know what I mean,” he said.

Sykkuno noted that some fans have spammed him with messages to play but the game “feels different” to him. “It doesn’t have that fresh feeling anymore. Not saying it’s not fun or anything… the drive is not as strong anymore to do things,” he added.

Advertisement

It’s not the first time that Sykkuino has expressed feeling a bit lost with RP. He previously stated that he felt the progression for criminals had slowed, but after that, the devs rolled out new content.

Most of the focus in recent updates for NoPixel has focused on racing – something Sykkuno isn’t too sure about getting into. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens, and if he’ll return soon.