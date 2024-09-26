MoonMoon cheating scandal explained: DivaJilly & GTA RP rumors go viral

Twitch streamer MoonMoon went viral after he was accused of cheating on his wife with his GTA roleplay partner, DivaJilly. Here’s a breakdown of the entire situation.

On September 25, a former Heroes of the Storm pro named ‘KingCaffeine’ made damning accusations against both his partner, Jillian, and long-time streamer MoonMoon, accusing the two of having an affair together.

The internet exploded with reactions to the news, and MoonMoon was quick to respond to the situation in a Twitch stream shortly thereafter.

Who is MoonMoon?

34-year-old MoonMoon, real name Jesse, is a popular streamer on Twitch who rose to prominence during the early days of Overwatch. He’s also known for roleplaying in Grand Theft Auto online with other streamers and created the well-known character ‘Maximillian Thoroughbred’ on the ‘NoPixel’ server.



He’s been broadcasting for nearly a decade and has gained over one million followers since starting his channel in 2016 — but now, much of the internet is divided due to the claims against him.

Who is Jillian, aka DivaJilly?

DivaJilly, real name Jillian, is also a Twitch streamer and GTA roleplayer who’s known for her character Siobhan. Siobhan is in a relationship with Maximillian Thoroughbred… but it appears that this fictional romance wasn’t limited to the online world.

Jillian’s partner, ex-HOTS pro KingCaffeine, accused Jillian of cheating on him with MoonMoon in a viral tweet. The post included a link to logs of her supposed Discord messages with the streamer, which showed that the two may have met up at TwitchCon San Diego.

Twitter/X: DivaJilly DivaJilly is a Twitch streamer and GTA roleplayer who was accused of cheating on her partner with MoonMoon.

Caffeine also accused her of cheating on him with other roleplayers, saying she was “curating emotional relationships” with them behind his back.

MoonMoon responds to cheating accusations

Caffeine’s post went viral in the streaming space, and it wasn’t long before MoonMoon offered his response to the accusations that same day.

While MoonMoon didn’t deny having a physical relationship with Jilly, he argued that she’d told him she was in an open relationship, saying this arrangement was initiated by Caffeine. He also denied having any contact with her outside of the GTA roleplaying space and claimed he’d been separated from his wife for two months before their apparent tryst at TwitchCon.

“I asked multiple times. I was like, ‘Is that truly the case?’ and she said, ‘Yes,’ so then I believed her,” he explained. “The particulars of their relationship is barely even my concern.”

However, Caffeine has argued otherwise, saying he and Jilly were never in an open relationship.

Jillian has not publicly responded to the matter at the time of writing, leaving one side of the story untold. Both she and MoonMoon have come under fire from both fans and other streamers, with the likes of Asmongold, xQc, and even Valkyrae sharing their opinions on the drama.

“Never again do I wanna hear about how you’re ‘too good’ for sponsors, you’re ‘too good’ for anything,” Asmongold said. “You cheated on your f*ckin’ wife and your kid. Welcome to the f*cking champions club. That’s what I think.”

Valkyrae had a similar opinion, saying to Caffeine: “Cheating is the most selfish act and they are cowards for this. I hope you take time to heal and are surrounded by humans that treat you with respect.”