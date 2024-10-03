GTA Online false bans overturned as ‘scared’ players quit too

Rockstar Games appear to have lifted a number of ‘false’ bans against GTA Online players after other fans decided to quit the game in solidarity.

Getting banned from an online game – be it Call of Duty, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto, or something else – can be a real pain. Whether it’s your own fault for actually cheating or you’ve been caught up in something that wasn’t your fault, its a setback that can ruin the fun.

As anti-cheat measures have been added across games, there has been a rise in ‘false’ bans. These typically stem from angry players reporting someone else in the hopes that the automated system just decides they were in the wrong.

Getting these ‘false’ bans overturned can be a painstaking process, especially if it happens in a massive game. You’ve got to go through chats with game support and then play a waiting game.

As for GTA Online, Rockstar has lifted a few of these ‘false’ bans from a recent wave of clampdowns.

“For anyone who got banned for legit no reason your ban will/should be lifted,” Redditor Appropriate_Froyo942 pointed out, showing off their overturned suspension. “Even if you appealed and they told you NO. Your ban will be lifted. I appealed they told me NO.”

Others chimed in, noting that they’d gotten similar. “I was unbanned today, it’s the same e-mail. I hope all false positives get their accounts back,” one said. “Just logged in today and wasn’t banned. Thank god!” another added.

Some players noted they’d been too scared to play GTA Online recently as a result of the false wave.

“Those false bans were straight up the reason I haven’t played the last couple of days,” one added. “I didn’t even want to play because this happened,” another chimed in.

The unfortunate suspensions will have meant that some players missed out on the 11-year birthday celebrations. That’s a shame.