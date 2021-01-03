 Rockstar leaker shuts down rumors about GTA 6 release date coming soon
Rockstar leaker shuts down speculation about GTA 6 coming soon

Published: 3/Jan/2021 12:23

by Connor Bennett
GTA Online character with the GTA Online logo
GTAForums

A former Rockstar Games insider has shut down speculation about GTA 6 potentially coming soon amid rumors that the developers could have something on the horizon. 

When will Grand Theft Auto 6 be released might just be the most sought-after answer in gaming today, as there has been plenty of claims and speculation surrounding Rockstar Games’ next project. 

Some hopeful fans believed that 2020 would see the release, or at least an announcement, of GTA 6, and there were even a number of gaming stores listing it as a late 2020 release, but that proved to be false. It’s now 2021 and the only new GTA content released recently was for GTA Online. 

The game is undoubtedly in production – we’ve already had a character known as The Mexican all-but-confirmed as well, but it’s unlikely to be released as quickly as some fans might like. 

GTA V characters
Rockstar Games
GTA V is still a massive hit, nearly a decade after being released.

Former Rockstar Games insider Yann2295, who has addressed a growing list of rumors about GTA 6 over the years, took to Twitter on January 2 to address some of the recent claims that the devs might be gearing up to announce the new GTA title. 

“Yes GTA 6 is being developed. No, it’s not coming soon,” Yann tweeted, getting right to the point. “No, I don’t know when it’s gonna be announced or released. You can stop asking now.”

Even though the game is in production (although, there have been a few disputes over how far along that development is), Rockstar is seemingly fully focused on GTA Online for the time being.

The online side of GTA V is being updated for the new PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, with that not set to release until the second half of 2021.

All signs point to GTA 6 being, at least, another year away from even having a release date announced, nevermind it being released to the public. It really is just a case of waiting for Rockstar to make their move.

And, given the messy launch of Cyberpunk 2077, that might actually be for the best.

Warzone app on PC shows K/D of every other player and could “ruin the game”

Published: 3/Jan/2021 11:11

by Connor Bennett
Call of Duty charatcer with a sniper in Warzone
Activision

Call of Duty Warzone players have found a new companion app that shows the stats of everyone in a game, including KD, allowing them to pick and choose who they play against. 

Just like in plenty of other games, the debate around skill-based matchmaking – SBMM – has raged like wildfire in Warzone, especially when it comes to the cream of the crop. 

In theory, SBMM is meant to match you up with players in your skill range, however, some players have taken advantage of reverse boosting – purposefully performing worse so their rating is knocked down – as well as playing with lower level players to get a better lobby.

However, there is now a companion app for PC players that allows them to see, before the game gets underway, the stats of every player and team in their lobby – letting them pick and choose who they want to play against. 

Activision
Warzone gave Call of Duty a huge new lease of life but it hasn’t been without issue.

Popular Warzone content creator JaredFPS showed off just how detailed the app is on January 2 during his stream, noting that it “ruins the game completely.”

Before the lobby loads, the app quickly shows the top-rated players in the game, including their levels – so you can get a sense of who might be a hacker and who might be real. 

As Jared shows, with the pre-match countdown ticking down, the app can be pulled up to show the stats of everyone in the game. That includes the average KD ratio of the lobby as a whole, the players with the best KD, their average placing, and even how many suspicious matches they’ve had and total headshots. It’s pretty detailed, all in all. 

“So, if I’m in a tournament, I’d be like ‘lets back out and let’s try a different lobby’ until you get a .8 or .9 average KD,” said Jared, adding that this app is why some players have been getting stream sniped and having games ruined. 

Given that it’s a third-party app and it’s not explicitly cheating, it’d be hard for the Warzone devs to make it useless like they have done with certain hacks and it might be up to players to simply not use it.