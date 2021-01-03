Rockstar leaker shuts down rumors about GTA 6 release date coming soon

A former Rockstar Games insider has shut down speculation about GTA 6 potentially coming soon amid rumors that the developers could have something on the horizon.

When will Grand Theft Auto 6 be released might just be the most sought-after answer in gaming today, as there has been plenty of claims and speculation surrounding Rockstar Games’ next project.

Some hopeful fans believed that 2020 would see the release, or at least an announcement, of GTA 6, and there were even a number of gaming stores listing it as a late 2020 release, but that proved to be false. It’s now 2021 and the only new GTA content released recently was for GTA Online.

The game is undoubtedly in production – we’ve already had a character known as The Mexican all-but-confirmed as well, but it’s unlikely to be released as quickly as some fans might like.

Former Rockstar Games insider Yann2295, who has addressed a growing list of rumors about GTA 6 over the years, took to Twitter on January 2 to address some of the recent claims that the devs might be gearing up to announce the new GTA title.

“Yes GTA 6 is being developed. No, it’s not coming soon,” Yann tweeted, getting right to the point. “No, I don’t know when it’s gonna be announced or released. You can stop asking now.”

Even though the game is in production (although, there have been a few disputes over how far along that development is), Rockstar is seemingly fully focused on GTA Online for the time being.

The online side of GTA V is being updated for the new PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, with that not set to release until the second half of 2021.

All signs point to GTA 6 being, at least, another year away from even having a release date announced, nevermind it being released to the public. It really is just a case of waiting for Rockstar to make their move.

And, given the messy launch of Cyberpunk 2077, that might actually be for the best.