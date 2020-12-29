Logo
Simple GTA Online vehicle exploits make Cayo Perico heist setup a breeze

Published: 29/Dec/2020 13:51

by Connor Bennett
GTA Online Cayo perico el rubio character
Rockstar Games

A simple GTA Online trick allows you to bring Pegasus vehicles into the Cayo Perico heist setup missions, letting you get around the new island pretty quickly. 

After months of waiting, Rockstar Games finally released their newest heist in a brand-new location – The Cayo Perico Heist. 

The heist revolves around a cartel member known as El Rubio as you’re tasked with infiltrating the island of Cayo Perico, stealing some goods, and getting out alive – either by yourself or in tandem with some other players.

Given that it’s the most lucrative of all the GTA Online heists, players have been flocking to the new job in search of riches, with some finding neat tricks to find secret weapons, racking up more cash, and do things without being suspected by the armored guards. 

GTA Online Cayo Perico
Rockstar Games
GTA Online’s Cayo Perico Heist introduced a brand new island for players to explore.

How to get Pegasus vehicles on Cayo Perico

Another one of these clever tricks comes in the form of using vehicles from Pegasus to scout out the island. That’s right, you can use any vehicle that requires you to speak to Pegasus about in the heist.

It just has to be able to float on water, so the Dodo plane is the best bet – or a boat. Though, there are guards in the water that will finish you off, and you can’t use the weapons – so don’t get any ideas about using the new Kurtz gunboat. 

Alls you have to do then, is collect the vehicle, fly on the very bottom of the right-hand side of the map, leave it in the water and then kill yourself. Once you then go to Cayo Perico, the vehicle should be waiting for you on the coast. 

Additionally, you can also use your Kosatka submarine to tick off certain disruption prep missions.

That includes the attack helicopters one where, if you have guided missiles unlocked in your sub, you can use them to take out the choppers instead of doing it another way and then dying over and over. 

While these tips and tricks are pretty harmless, Rockstar could shut them down at any time with a quick patch – especially if players find ways to manipulate the heist even further. 

So, we’ll have to keep an eye out for any hotfixes or full-blown patches that might be released in the future.

Fortnite leak shows major map changes planned for Season 5 update

Published: 29/Dec/2020 12:07

by Connor Bennett
Fortnite colossal coliseum poi
Epic Games

A new Fortnite leak has revealed that the Colossal Coliseum POI is set to change, with Epic Games seemingly planning to roll out a number of different map changes.

With the start of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5, Epic Games introduced a whole host of map changes rather than a brand-new map like some players had been insisting on. 

The majority of the new changes have been used as backdrops for the current season story – focusing on the Zero Point, as well as a number of hunters and warriors from different eras, and even different games. 

Different leaks have pointed towards some classic spots returning, with a twist of course, similar to how the rift beacons worked a few seasons ago. However, it also looks like the newer POIs – such as Colossal Coliseum – will also be changing. 

The new "Colossal Coliseum" POI added in Fortnite Season 5.
Epic Games
The new “Colossal Coliseum” POI was added in Fortnite Season 5.fortnite

Reliable Fortnite leaker Mang0e tweeted out that a new variant of the central Point of Interest had been added to the game’s file with the v15.10 update.

Instead of the sandy floor and scattered weapons that now occupy Colossal Coliseum, the new variant would transform it into a water-themed area and add ships into the middle of the POI – with them depicting a close-combat battle between two ships. 

That would obviously shake up the different loot spawns, keeping the area – and even the battle royale itself – feeling fresh, similar to how previous seasons operated and were largely praised for. 

The change would also make sense, too. As Mang0e points out, the Coliseum in Rome was once flooded so that a water battle between different ships could be played out in front of a crowd. 

Though, as for when we could see this change, there’s no date mentioned by the leaker. However, given that other leaks have said the map will evolve over the course of the season, we’ll likely get some in-game hints from Epic ahead of time.