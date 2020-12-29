Simple GTA Online vehicle exploits make Cayo Perico heist setup a breeze

A simple GTA Online trick allows you to bring Pegasus vehicles into the Cayo Perico heist setup missions, letting you get around the new island pretty quickly.

After months of waiting, Rockstar Games finally released their newest heist in a brand-new location – The Cayo Perico Heist.

The heist revolves around a cartel member known as El Rubio as you’re tasked with infiltrating the island of Cayo Perico, stealing some goods, and getting out alive – either by yourself or in tandem with some other players.

Given that it’s the most lucrative of all the GTA Online heists, players have been flocking to the new job in search of riches, with some finding neat tricks to find secret weapons, racking up more cash, and do things without being suspected by the armored guards.

How to get Pegasus vehicles on Cayo Perico

Another one of these clever tricks comes in the form of using vehicles from Pegasus to scout out the island. That’s right, you can use any vehicle that requires you to speak to Pegasus about in the heist.

It just has to be able to float on water, so the Dodo plane is the best bet – or a boat. Though, there are guards in the water that will finish you off, and you can’t use the weapons – so don’t get any ideas about using the new Kurtz gunboat.

Alls you have to do then, is collect the vehicle, fly on the very bottom of the right-hand side of the map, leave it in the water and then kill yourself. Once you then go to Cayo Perico, the vehicle should be waiting for you on the coast.

Additionally, you can also use your Kosatka submarine to tick off certain disruption prep missions.

That includes the attack helicopters one where, if you have guided missiles unlocked in your sub, you can use them to take out the choppers instead of doing it another way and then dying over and over.

So apparently, you can do the air support prep faster, by fast traveling your submarine and launching missiles towards these buzzards instead of, you know, going out there and doing it yourself like I did.

While these tips and tricks are pretty harmless, Rockstar could shut them down at any time with a quick patch – especially if players find ways to manipulate the heist even further.

So, we’ll have to keep an eye out for any hotfixes or full-blown patches that might be released in the future.