 Brilliant GTA San Andreas remastered trailer by a fan is getting a lot of hype - Dexerto
Brilliant GTA San Andreas remastered trailer by a fan is getting a lot of hype

Published: 2/Jan/2021 13:17

by Connor Bennett
GTA San Andreas Definitive edition logo
YouTube: XXII

Some Grand Theft Auto fans have made an incredible concept trailer for a GTA San Andres Remastered edition, and it’s so good, you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s real or a starting point for GTA 6. 

While many GTA fans see Grand Theft Auto V as the pinnacle of Rockstar Games’ iconic franchise, there are plenty of others who yearn for the older games and believe that they, despite their age, are still better. 

Even though GTA V uses Los Santos as a backdrop, there are many who believe that the original San Andreas title is still the best game that Rockstar has ever made. 

The original game has been released a few times over the years, and with the next-gen consoles starting to make their way to fans across the world, some would like to see it be given the full remastered treatment. 

Masked GTA Online characters getting into a car
Rockstar Games
Rockstar have been focused on GTA Online despite rumors about GTA 6.

While Rockstar Games are unlikely to remake the 16-year-old game, seeing as they’re apparently working on GTA 6, some fans have decided to cut together their own trailer using GTA V.

It comes from YouTuber XXII, who dropped the concept trailer just prior to the turn of the new year, complete with the characters fans come to know and love – including CJ, Catalina, and OG Loc – as well as those that they hate, Ryder and Big Smoke. 

It’s also got some of the iconic spots as well, including glimpses of the Las Venturas skyline, the old Boneyard full of Hydra jets, and different locations around the infamous Grove Street. 

Sadly though, as the video says, it is purely a concept, and unlike some other mods for GTA V – including setting it in Chicago and giving the game raytracing – it’s probably going to release for others to play. 

As for official, new things from Rockstar, they’ve remained tight-lipped about their next installment to the GTA franchise, but GTA V is set to be updated for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in early 2021.

All Apex Legends buffs and nerfs coming in Fight Night event

Published: 2/Jan/2021 11:52

by Connor Bennett
Caustic in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends’ Fight Night event update is set to go live on January 5, bringing with it plenty of new cosmetics, a Town Takeover for Pathfinder, a new heirloom, and other changes as well, including Legends buffs and nerfs.

After months of speculation and leaks, Respawn Entertainment finally confirmed that the Fight Night Collection event, which is centered on Pathfinder, will go live on Tuesday, January 5.

The event will be like previous collection events where you will be able to get new skins, cosmetics, a long-awaited heirloom for Gibraltar, and enjoy a new limited-mode, Airdrop Escalation. 

Though some of these changes will be temporary, there will also be a few longer-lasting changes to two of the Legends, as Respawn looks to finally give Rampart a long-awaited boost.

Rampart

Kicking things off with Rampart, she’ll get an ever so slight buff in the Fight Night update, thanks to a change to the cooldown on her Amped Cover.

Instead of waiting 30 seconds for the tactical ability to recharge, Rampart mains will only have to wait 20 seconds instead. Though, it will take around three seconds for you to actually place a piece of Amped Cover. 

There are no other true buffs for the defensive legend, but, Respawn has also addressed two bugs that have been hampering her – including one where players’ screens changed upon using the Sheila mini-gun.

Rampart in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA
Rampart will finally see some changes in Apex Legends.

Caustic

The other legend to receive a notable change in the Fight Night event update is Caustic. And just like Rampart, the change centers around a cooldown.

Instead of waiting 25 seconds to use his Nox Gas Trap, the charge cooldown has been altered, and will now take 20 seconds. Again, nothing else has changed, so it’ll still be the Caustic that players have perfected. 

This is a controversial change, but Respawn says that looking at their data, Caustic is still not exactly where they want him to be, and so are still giving him a bit more power.

Respawn Entertainment
Caustic’s gas traps will be changed in the new update.

Weapons: Hemlok, Mastiff, Prowler

In terms of changes to weapons, the Hemlok, Mastiff, and Prowler are also being altered too – with the first two receiving nerfs and the Prowler receiving an ever so slight buff.

The Prowler’s buff isn’t to its damage or range, but rather reserve bullets, as that will be increased to 210 from 175.

As for the Hemlok, it will see its damage nerfed from 22 to 20.

The Mastiff’s pellet spread will be altered for the third and fourth shots – bringing the range down from 10 degrees to 7.5. 

As mentioned before, there will also be a set of bug changes too, aimed at rooting out problems with each legend.

These changes will be focused on Bangalore, Bloodhound, Crypto, Mirage, Loba, Horizon, Revenant, Rampart, and Revenant, and you check out the full patch notes here.