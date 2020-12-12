Logo
GTA

Rockstar fans want GTA 6 to learn a key lesson from Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 12/Dec/2020 15:31

by Calum Patterson
Cyberpunk 2077 and GTA car
Rockstar Games / CD Projekt Red

Share

GTA 6 Rockstar Games

After years of a seemingly endless hype train, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally playable worldwide. CD Projekt Red’s new open-world, story-driven RPG has constantly drawn GTA comparisons, and fans looking forward to GTA 6 think there are valuable lessons for Rockstar.

Expectations were sky-high for Cyberpunk, possibly to its detriment. Some of it can be blamed on marketing, some can be blamed on excited fans just getting their hopes far too high for what the game might be.

Despite hitting the mark in some places, the game is notoriously buggy – particularly on the console versions, which seem incapable of delivering the graphical quality PC players can enjoy.

So what does this mean for the next installment of GTA? There’s more than one thing that Rockstar can take away from Cyberpunk’s launch, but one thing stands out.

Cyberpunk 2077 Top 5 Issues
CD Projekt RED
Cyberpunk 2077 deserves all the praise it’s getting, but the criticism is warranted too.

Cyberpunk vs GTA6: Setting expectations

Cyberpunk 2077 was first teased all the way back in 2012. Eight years and multiple delays later, the game is finally here – but despite the slogan ‘coming when it’s ready’, many argue it wasn’t.

“This is why I think Rockstar is keeping quiet on even announcing GTA 6, To avoid a GTA IV situation again,” one fan looking forward to the next GTA said. “If they don’t say anything nothing is promised, so if the game was meant to come out next year but it wasn’t in a good state, they could just delay it by a year and no one’s the wiser.”

GTA 6 on old-gen consoles?

It’s also of note that ‘old gen’ consoles are suffering the most with Cyberpunk’s performance issues. GTA V was released first on the previous-gen (Xbox 360 & PS3), before coming to the next-gen PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

However, with GTA 6 still not even announced, it’s possible that Rockstar will forego a PS4 and Xbox One release, and just put their next GTA on current-gen consoles only – potentially avoiding the embarrassing performance plaguing Cyberpunk.

Bad graphics on Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red
An example of some of the graphic issues tripping up players on previous-gen consoles.

“Cyberpunk should have never come to old gen. I know the possible sales yada yada. But what did they expect…” another fan wrote on the GTA 6 subreddit.

Reddit user PrimG84 (via GameRant) said that the release of Cyberpunk 2077 is “why a developer should not reveal a game eight years before its release,” and rather keep working in silence until they’re ready to announce.

At the time of writing, absolutely nothing official has been confirmed about the next GTA game – for all we know it doesn’t exist at all. Presumably, Rockstar have been working on a new entry in the series for some time, but all we have to go on currently are rumors and fan theories.

Players recently highlighted this hint in the latest GTA Online expansion trailer as a sign of GTA VI.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 players want major fixes after buggy release

Published: 12/Dec/2020 1:37

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Cyberpunk 2077 Top 5 Issues
CD Projekt RED

Share

Cyberpunk 2077 is breaking records and generating critical acclaim despite its imperfections, and the community is generally happy with it too, but they still want some things fixed. Here are the top five issues players hope will be addressed soon.

Cyberpunk 2077 has lived up to expectations in many ways and deserves all the praise it’s getting. However, it’s far from perfect and deserves all the criticism too.

But where should CDPR begin? The community has come up with an extensive list of issues and discussed which ones should be a top priority. Here are the five that keep popping up.

Cyberpunk 2077 Top 5 Issues
CD Projekt RED
Cyberpunk 2077 deserves all the praise it’s getting, but the criticism is warranted too.

Cyberpunk 2077’s loot system is flawed

Cyberpunk 2077’s loot system leaves a lot to be desired. It has a good variety of gear and weapons. They even have different manufactures and styles, which adds a sense of customization. 

However, it all becomes redundant too quickly. You’re bombarded with slightly better upgrades in almost every mission. Just when you’re starting to enjoy a specific weapon or outfit, it becomes inferior to something else.

The community hoped they’d be able to establish a sense of attachment and connection to armor and weapons. It could be anything from unique attachments and customization options to an engraved name. Instead, they need to replace them every couple of minutes.

Cyberpunk 2077 Top 5 Issues
CD Projekt RED
Cyberpunk 2077’s loot system encourages players to replace their weapons and gear all the time.

Cyberpunk 2077 lacks a reliable cover system

Cyberpunk 2077’s cover system works well enough, but it’s far from perfect. Players can hide behind almost anything and peep over or lean around corners while aiming down the sights.

However, it’s not very reliable and often leaves players exposed. The community has become increasingly frustrated with taking damage and even dying when taking cover. Nobody expects to be completely safe, but they shouldn’t be too vulnerable either.

Cyberpunk 2077 Top 5 Issues
CD Projekt RED
Cyberpunk 2077’s combat feels slick, but the cover system could be better.

Cyberpunk 2077’s wanted system is underdeveloped

Cyberpunk 2077’s wanted system pales compared to what players are used to in Grand Theft Auto V.  If a player commits a crime around witnesses, they receive a notification that a warrant is out for their arrest. 

However, shortly after, police officers proceed to spawn out of nowhere. Then, all you need to do is move one block away, and they disappear in no time. It doesn’t even matter how serious your crime is or how many you’ve committed.

The community hopes the wanted system will be fixed, at least to the point where it makes sense. It’s far too easy to get away with dirty deeds, and police officers almost have no presence at all.

Cyberpunk 2077 Top 5 Issues
CD Projekt RED
Cyberpunk 2077’s wanted system needs an overhaul.

Skills and weapon mods aren’t very useful

Cyberpunk 2077’s skill trees and weapon mods look good enough on the surface. However, if you look at the numbers, they don’t offer much other than slight combat improvements.

Some of the physical skills are decent, like increased health, stamina, and the ability to regenerate out of combat. The stealth ones aren’t too bad either. But everything else, including weapon mods, doesn’t offer much beyond a slight damage increase.

It’s not the worst system by any means, but the community is a little disappointed in the lack of impact it has. Fortunately, it’s nothing a couple of tweaks and improvements can’t fix.

Cyberpunk 2077 Top 5 Issues
CD Projekt RED
The skill system in Cyberpunk 2077 looks impressive, but players think it’s largely ineffective.

V’s personality is the same regardless of decisions

Last but not least, Cyberpunk 2077 players feel like there aren’t enough in-game choices and decisions to make their V stand out from the rest. It feels like the same character with the same personality no matter what you do.

Of course, different responses and decisions do shape mission endings and potential outcomes. There’s no denying that. However, players thought they’d be able to develop more of a persona based on their decisions.

The community hopes that subsequent patches or even additional content in the DLC’s will fix this issue.

Cyberpunk 2077 Top 5 Issues
CD Projekt RED
Cyberpunk 2077 players feel like there could be more ways to give their character a unique personality.

Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t the crisp and perfect game the community hoped it would be, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be that way forever. The developers will undoubtedly work hard to get it up to scratch.

But until that happens, players need to voice their concerns and bring them to the attention of others.