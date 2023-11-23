GTA 6 pre-order info “leaks” ahead of trailer reveal, but it’s too good to be true

A GTA 6 “leak” from a retailer claiming when pre-orders will go live has surfaced, but is it even real?

Grand Theft Auto 6 is arguably the most-anticipated game of all time and in early December, fans will finally get their first official look at it when the first trailer debuts.

Although Rockstar has yet to reveal the exact date for the trailer, there has been plenty of speculation as to what exactly “early December” means and if GTA VI will be available for pre-order right away.

On November 23, screenshots from a conversation between a GTA fan and Argos surfaced where the chain purportedly claimed that PS5 and Xbox Series X|S pre-orders would go live on December 12. However, it may be too good to be true.

GTA 6 pre-order “leak” emerges as trailer approaches

As shared by Rockstar Universe, an X chat between a user and Argos support appeared to reveal the GTA 6 pre-order date, even though the trailer still hasn’t been released.

“I have been informed the software Grand Theft Auto VI for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 will be available to pre-order on December 12, 2023, confirmed to us by the distributors,” the post stated.

Unfortunately, even if the screenshot is real, it doesn’t seem like everyone at Argos is on the same page and the pre-order date has been debunked by Rockstar Universe. It’s bad news for anyone hoping their return to Vice City is imminent.

While contacting Argos themselves through their website to inquire about GTA, the company said that when the launch date is confirmed, “it will be available for prebooking.”

“It is not announced by [Rockstar] once they announce it, then it will be available,” the employee added.

Of course, it is possible that someone may have let information slip, but considering how Rockstar keeps info so close to their chest, it’s also just likely that the screenshot was fake.

In any case, with December around the corner, we won’t have long to wait for the first GTA 6 trailer and hopefully, a launch date will soon follow, especially considering Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two, has hinted at a 2024-2025 release window.

