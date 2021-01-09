Logo
Rockstar email sparks more GTA 6 speculation for 2021 – but some think it’s fake

Published: 9/Jan/2021 13:50 Updated: 9/Jan/2021 13:51

by Michael Gwilliam
Rockstar Games

GTA 6

With rumors about Grand Theft Auto 6 circulating for a long time now, a music producer may have just provided one of the biggest hints of all in a leaked email from Rockstar Games.  However, some fans aren’t convinced. 

In recent months, GTA 6 has been all anyone in the community can think about, even as a next-gen version of GTA V is scheduled to be released on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles later in 2021.

Even Rockstar themselves have seemingly left little teaser tidbits hidden in the code of videos or even in items rewarded to players in GTA Online.

Now, music producer Chiko Kan may have provided the greatest hint yet that something big is coming soon by posting an email sent to him by Rockstar games themselves.

Michael with exploding bullets cheat in gta
Rockstar Games
Fans have been foaming at the mouth for GTA 6 news.

Members of the /r/GTA6 subreddit discovered a tweet from music producer Chiko Kan which showed an email he apparently received from Rockstar inviting him to work with them.

The email, which doesn’t specifically reference GTA 6 or another project, just hints at big things being in the works for 2021 – with the producer being asked to work with them. “We can’t shed too much light on our projects just yet but one of them is going to be HUGE!” it says. 

However, some parts of the email have raised eyebrows from fans. One noted that the color of the text between the second and third paragraph is different – and could have been copied from elsewhere. Others pointed to the person who sent the email – Richard Barnes – having left Rockstar in late 2019.

Unfortunately, the email doesn’t provide any additional information about what the project is or if it’s a new IP.

That said, looking at Chiko Kan’s Spotify page and the type of music he produces, there is a good possibility that Rockstar is looking at a more modern setting for whatever this project.

These tunes could feel out of place in something like Red Dead Redemption but would feel right at home in a GTA or even new Max Payne game.

Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games
GTA 6 news is long overdue.

In the event this “huge” project is GTA 6, one other possibility is that 2021 will be when Rockstar finally officially announces the title alongside a teaser trailer. All this is just speculation, however, and we’re going to have to wait and see what the future holds.

Former Rockstar insider Yan2295 recently stated that the game won’t be releasing anytime soon, but fans are growing increasingly impatient by the day, and just want a sliver of something.

Apex Legends

Respawn reiterates they’re not adding Solo mode in Apex Legends

Published: 9/Jan/2021 11:08

by Joe Craven
Respawn Entertainment

Respawn Entertainment

Developers Respawn Entertainment have reiterated that a Solo mode is still not a part of their Apex Legends plans, despite ongoing player demand. 

The popularity of Apex Legends has perhaps transcended what was initially expected of Respawn’s Titanfall-inspired battle royale. Millions of players have dropped into Kings Canyon, World’s Edge and Olympus but, like the number of maps we have so far, generally in threes.

Respawn have, since the game’s launch back in February of 2019, regularly stated that it was designed with trios in mind. Legend abilities, for example, are designed to be used in conjunction with two others, and as part of a team.

Some players have called for a ‘no fill’ option, which Respawn have said they’re considering. Having no teammates but going up against trios is something top players enjoy – like Shiv eliminating nearly half the lobby, with over 7,500 damage.

Apex Legends trios in game
Respawn Entertainment
The game was designed and released with trios in mind.

However, many players (understandably) find constant one versus threes too difficult, and hope to see a proper Solos mode permanently added. Unfortunately, Respawn have reiterated their stance against adding the mode full time.

On January 8, the official Apex Legends account was asked where they stand on Solos or a no-fill option in Duos.

However, the response was bleak for players hoping to see it added, with Respawn simply stating: “Same place we were when this blog came out.” Attached was a link to the Old Ways Event patch notes, which came out way back in April of 2020.

In the blog, they said: “When we introduced Solos as a limited-time mode last year we saw it actually negatively impacted the game, especially when it came to new player retention. We’ve also purposely designed Legends and their abilities to compliment team-play and squad composition, but when played Solo some Legend abilities become useless.”

It finished: “These are just some of the reasons we decided not to include Solos in today’s update. We’re still exploring ways to allow a Solo experience, but for now grab a friend (or two) and jump into the arena.”

As well as a simple no fill option, other alternatives could include unique LTMs that are solo. For example, this was the case in 2019’s Fight or Fright Halloween event.

The last sentence will offer hope to some fans, but it’s clear that a Solos mode is nowhere near close to being added to the game. As they say, “grab a friend (or two) and jump into the arena”.