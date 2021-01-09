Rockstar email sparks more GTA 6 speculation for 2021 – but some think it’s fake

With rumors about Grand Theft Auto 6 circulating for a long time now, a music producer may have just provided one of the biggest hints of all in a leaked email from Rockstar Games. However, some fans aren’t convinced.

In recent months, GTA 6 has been all anyone in the community can think about, even as a next-gen version of GTA V is scheduled to be released on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles later in 2021.

Even Rockstar themselves have seemingly left little teaser tidbits hidden in the code of videos or even in items rewarded to players in GTA Online.

Now, music producer Chiko Kan may have provided the greatest hint yet that something big is coming soon by posting an email sent to him by Rockstar games themselves.

Members of the /r/GTA6 subreddit discovered a tweet from music producer Chiko Kan which showed an email he apparently received from Rockstar inviting him to work with them.

The email, which doesn’t specifically reference GTA 6 or another project, just hints at big things being in the works for 2021 – with the producer being asked to work with them. “We can’t shed too much light on our projects just yet but one of them is going to be HUGE!” it says.

However, some parts of the email have raised eyebrows from fans. One noted that the color of the text between the second and third paragraph is different – and could have been copied from elsewhere. Others pointed to the person who sent the email – Richard Barnes – having left Rockstar in late 2019.

There were lots of ups and downs in 2020 but we still kept on grinding and We are now going to 2021 strong💪🏾 I just want to thanks everyone who have helped me and supported me throughout this year❤️ pic.twitter.com/uLl0SHEu8U — Chiko Kan (@CKanzz) December 31, 2020

Unfortunately, the email doesn’t provide any additional information about what the project is or if it’s a new IP.

That said, looking at Chiko Kan’s Spotify page and the type of music he produces, there is a good possibility that Rockstar is looking at a more modern setting for whatever this project.

These tunes could feel out of place in something like Red Dead Redemption but would feel right at home in a GTA or even new Max Payne game.

In the event this “huge” project is GTA 6, one other possibility is that 2021 will be when Rockstar finally officially announces the title alongside a teaser trailer. All this is just speculation, however, and we’re going to have to wait and see what the future holds.

Former Rockstar insider Yan2295 recently stated that the game won’t be releasing anytime soon, but fans are growing increasingly impatient by the day, and just want a sliver of something.