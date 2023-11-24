Rockstar reportedly begins sending GTA 6 emails amid trailer hype

The first official GTA 6 trailer is fast approaching and Rockstar Games has reportedly begun sending emails discussing the long-awaited reveal.

In December, GTA 6 fans will finally get their first look at the game, in an official capacity anyway, when the trailer drops.

Now much is currently known about the reveal date with some speculating it could be at The Game Awards while others believe it could come much earlier in December, but amid the GTA VI hype, Rockstar seems to have begun sharing new details.

As reported by Insider-Gaming, a Capcom USA employee shared an email they received from Rockstar, teasing the “next chapter” in the Grand Theft Auto series.

GTA 6 hype builds as Rockstar sends out “important” teaser emails

Nima, a member of Capcom USA’s QA team posted a screenshot on X of an email Rockstar had sent them an “important” message about the future ahead of the GTA 6 trailer.

Titled “unveiling the next chapter,” the first few words of the email’s message state: “Greeting, after years of anticipation, the time has come to pull back t…”

Unfortunately, that’s where the screenshot cuts off, but with the GTA 6 trailer approaching, it could be about pulling back “the curtain” on the long-awaited project.

“Nothing was shown in the tweet nor the email. Just some details and dates which I obviously didn’t post,” Nina added, suggesting that the email contained info about when the reveal would be.

As Insider-Gaming notes, Capcom has a long history with Rockstar, publishing every GTA game from GTA 3 to GTA 4 in Japan.

Hopefully, it won’t be long now until the world can finally see just what Rockstar has been cooking, especially with leaks about pre-order info and gameplay features making waves on social media.

For more GTA 6 news, keep it locked to Dexerto.