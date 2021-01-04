Logo
GTA

GTA 6 Vice City speculation grows after Cayo Perico update easter egg

Published: 4/Jan/2021 21:00

by Michael Gwilliam
GTA Panther Varisty jacket
Reddit/Fabry06/Rockstar Games

GTA 6 GTA Online

GTA Online players have discovered a new Vice City easter egg after the Cayo Perico update, leading some to speculate that this could be yet another sign that Grand Theft Auto 6 would return to Rockstar’s version of the sunshine state.

It’s long been rumored that the next installment in the GTA series would see the franchise return to Vice City. Now, players have found a little easter egg that further fuels that speculation.

The latest Cayo Perico heist update gave players a free jacket for participating in the 100 Billion Heist Challenge in November.

Titled “Panther Varsity,” the jacket features a purple diamond and the number four in the front. The back of the jacket, however, is where things get interesting.

GTA Online jacket features vice city text
Reddit/Fabry06/Rockstar Games
This jacket seemingly references Vice City.

On the back, there is a picture of a panther and the “fake Latin” phrase “Hostes Ad Pulverem Ferire” which roughly translates to “Pulverize the enemy.”

The text is notably found above a courthouse-looking building in downtown Vice City in the 2002 title. It was also used as the slogan for the Starballs Demolition in Los Santos back in GTA San Andreas.

“It might probably be just a reference to El Rubio panther and its enemies or something but at the end it still is a reference to Vice City,” Redditor Fabry06 noted. “Not saying they are directly hinting at GTA VI on Vice City or something but we’ve had some references in recent updates.”

GTA Vice City latin text
Reddit/Fabry06/Rockstar Games
The same text is found above this building in Vice City.

One very interesting element that the Redditor brings up is the El Rubio panther as Gustavo is eaten alive by a panther during The Cayo Perico Heist storyline.

Gustavo’s outfit is very similar to that of Gonzalez from Vice City and Vice City Stories, which could be why the Latin on the jacket seems to be a reference to that game.

Others have taken this easter egg as a sign that Rockstar is teasing them about GTA 6. “Great find. It could just be a simple reference but why reference Vice City of all places? Could be nothing, but I really feel like rockstar are teasing us here,” one player remarked.

Gustavo and Gonzalez from GTA
Rockstar Games
These two shirts are extremely similar.

“Rockstar has been teasing VI this entire update going to a South American island, the coordinates on the first trailer that goes to that road in Virginia, all the little Vice City references like this one,” another chimed in.

In any case, we’ll have to wait and see just if this is in fact yet another GTA 6 tease, but so far, Rockstar has been dead silent on any news pertaining to the long-awaited follow-up to GTA 5.

Overwatch

Hilarious Overwatch emote swap bug is affecting every hero

Published: 4/Jan/2021 20:01

by Bill Cooney
Jeff Why/Blizzard Entertainment

One of the funniest Overwatch bugs we’ve ever seen lets any hero in the game use any other character’s looping emote, and we’ll tell you how to do it yourself right here.

Bugs and glitches are nothing new to Overwatch at all, but we haven’t seen anything as funny as this emote-switching one since Wrecking Ball players figured out how to activate crab mode.

Over the past few days more and more clips, like this one of Soldier: 76 busting out an Echo move, have started to pop up which show heroes using emotes they shouldn’t be able to. Now, Dexerto has discovered the bug is 100% reproducible, and pretty easy to do yourself, and we’ll explain how down below.

Is this legit ? Have I missed something ? 😂 from Overwatch

It’s important to note that not every emote can be done by every single hero, even with this glitch. Only emotes that loop, like the anniversary dances or Lucio’s DJ set, can be forced onto other characters, like Pharah doing Torb’s little jig above.

The info on how to pull this off was originally posted by YouTuber Jeff Why, and before you get going you need to pick out which dance emote you want to rock with to start out.

It’s important to note that this glitch will not work in any regular Quick Play or Competitive match, but it will work like a charm in modes where your hero is randomly selected, like Mystery Heroes. How to pull it off is listed below (along with a video guide from YouTuber Not Muda):

  1. Choose whatever dance or looping emote you want to use.
  2. Queue up for Mystery Heroes (or another mode where hero is chosen for you).
  3. Go to Hero Gallery and find your desired emote.
  4. Have emote selected on equip wheel when “game found” message appears.

If you do it correctly, using the default emote option on the control wheel should have you busting out whatever moves you selected, no matter who your hero is.

However, there is one major drawback to our fun here. If you die in Mystery Heroes, your emote will be reset, and the only way to get it back is to leave the game and do the entire process all over again. That said, it does work wonders as an incentive to try not and die right away!

Blizzard hasn’t made any indication that they’re aware of this glitch, but in all honesty, this is one they really should just leave alone. It can’t be used in Competitive, gets deleted with one death, and has absolutely no effect on gameplay other than letting everyone have a little bit more fun.

We’d bet even Jeff himself would crack a smile watching Winston do his best Symmetra dance.