GTA 6 Vice City speculation grows after Cayo Perico update easter egg

GTA Online players have discovered a new Vice City easter egg after the Cayo Perico update, leading some to speculate that this could be yet another sign that Grand Theft Auto 6 would return to Rockstar’s version of the sunshine state.

It’s long been rumored that the next installment in the GTA series would see the franchise return to Vice City. Now, players have found a little easter egg that further fuels that speculation.

The latest Cayo Perico heist update gave players a free jacket for participating in the 100 Billion Heist Challenge in November.

Titled “Panther Varsity,” the jacket features a purple diamond and the number four in the front. The back of the jacket, however, is where things get interesting.

On the back, there is a picture of a panther and the “fake Latin” phrase “Hostes Ad Pulverem Ferire” which roughly translates to “Pulverize the enemy.”

The text is notably found above a courthouse-looking building in downtown Vice City in the 2002 title. It was also used as the slogan for the Starballs Demolition in Los Santos back in GTA San Andreas.

“It might probably be just a reference to El Rubio panther and its enemies or something but at the end it still is a reference to Vice City,” Redditor Fabry06 noted. “Not saying they are directly hinting at GTA VI on Vice City or something but we’ve had some references in recent updates.”

One very interesting element that the Redditor brings up is the El Rubio panther as Gustavo is eaten alive by a panther during The Cayo Perico Heist storyline.

Read More: Possible GTA 6 weapons found hidden in RDR2 code

Gustavo’s outfit is very similar to that of Gonzalez from Vice City and Vice City Stories, which could be why the Latin on the jacket seems to be a reference to that game.

Others have taken this easter egg as a sign that Rockstar is teasing them about GTA 6. “Great find. It could just be a simple reference but why reference Vice City of all places? Could be nothing, but I really feel like rockstar are teasing us here,” one player remarked.

“Rockstar has been teasing VI this entire update going to a South American island, the coordinates on the first trailer that goes to that road in Virginia, all the little Vice City references like this one,” another chimed in.

In any case, we’ll have to wait and see just if this is in fact yet another GTA 6 tease, but so far, Rockstar has been dead silent on any news pertaining to the long-awaited follow-up to GTA 5.