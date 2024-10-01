New GTA 6 leaks raise eyebrows after Rockstar issues copyright strike

A series of new GTA 6 leaks just got a bit more interesting after Rockstar’s parent company appeared to issue a copyright strike against a YouTuber who reported on them.

Back in September, insider ‘LegacyKillaHD’ posted several leaks about GTA VI on X, where he revealed multiple things he’d supposedly heard about the game’s development.

The leaks included types of missions, how Fast and Furious inspired some of the heists, the game’s story, and how its length stacks up compared to Red Dead Redemption 2.

However, when YouTuber Cyber Boi made a video going over these leaks, he was hit with a copyright strike by Take-Two Interactive.

According to the YouTuber, he didn’t use any leaked footage, and instead just used clips from GTA 5 while he discussed LegacyKilla’s info.

Cyber Boi is convinced that this means the leaks were real, and claims that other YouTubers have had their content removed for discussing the leaked details, too.

He also addressed the strike on Reddit, remarking: “Earlier this year, Take-Two outsourced their content ID system to a 3rd party company. They don’t bother claiming leaked footage anymore. However, over the past 24 hours, they have been claiming tweets talking about leaks (more specifically images, even if they are AI generated). They’ve also been claiming gameplay.”

“I’ve had conversations today with five other YouTubers that have had it happen to them. It looks like they are clamping down on leaked information,” he added.

The YouTuber is convinced that the copyright strike won’t stick, but it does raise some serious questions about LegacyKilla’s leaks.

Of course, until Rockstar reveals news about GTA 6, take all of this with a grain of salt. Fans are eagerly awaiting the company to showcase more of the game in the form of screenshots or a second trailer, but there’s no word yet as to when that will be.

However, new job listings from Rockstar has fans hopeful that there won’t be much longer to wait, especially with the game still on track to release in the Fall 2025.