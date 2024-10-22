GTA 6 fanatics visit Rockstar studio at night to try to get sneak peek on development

GTA 6 fans are taking the hunt for new information to another level, with some visiting Rockstar Games’ studios at night to try and get a sneak peek.

With Rockstar Games and Take-Two typically staying all on things GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto fans have gone to extreme lengths to try and get insights.

Some have spent hours upon hours, searching every corner of Los Santos and GTA 5 for apparent secrets. Others have, instead, gone a more illegal route – managing to leak hundreds of gameplay testing videos from Rockstar employees.

Article continues after ad

Well, you can add another to the list as one fan decided to check out Rockstar New England’s office late at night. Twitter user Crzy65 stated that they had riding around Andover in the early hours when they decided to take a peak through the windows.

There was no info to be gained about GTA 6. However, they did spot data that said around 700,000 players were active in GTA Online at the time.

Article continues after ad

While some Grand Theft Auto fans have stated it was an interesting move, others have called it “insane” and “weird.”

Article continues after ad

It isn’t the first instance of GTA fans just approaching a Rockstar office, mind. Fans will regularly attempt to get inside the Rockstar North and Rockstar New York offices. However, you will be turned away by security.

Others have utilized drones to try and look inside windows. However, that leads to blinds being shut on a pretty full-time basis.

Obviously, if you’re close to a Rockstar studio, don’t try this yourself. Not only will you likely incur the wrath of the developers themselves, but they’ll possibly get the police involved.

Article continues after ad

Yes, Grand Theft Auto might be all about Wanted levels, but you don’t want that in real life.