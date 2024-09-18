GTA 6 release delay rumors shut down by Rockstar Games publisher

Take-Two Interactive has confirmed that Rockstar Games is still on schedule to release GTA 6 in Fall 2025 after delay rumors rocked the community.

GTA 6 is easily one of the most anticipated games of all time with fans waiting over 11 years since the last installment in the iconic open-world franchise.

When the game’s first trailer dropped, smashing several records in the process, Rockstar revealed they were targeting to release GTA VI in 2025.

A few months later, Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two, narrowed the release window down to Fall 2025 and has remained firm on this plan despite rumors surfacing of a potential delay.

Take-Two’s 2024 annual report indicates that GTA 6’s Fall 2025 release is still happening with more information about the game on the way, too.

“Rockstar Games continues to invest in the franchise and plans to release Grand Theft Auto VI in the Fall of calendar 2025. The label released its first trailer for the title in December 2023 and will share more details over time,” Take-Two said in page 3 of its report.

Delay rumors first spread in September when X user and Grand Theft Auto community member ‘billsyliamgta’ claimed to have information from developers that the game would be postponed a full year.

This rumor sent shockwaves through the community, eventually resulting in journalist Jason Schreier reaching out to Rockstar staff about the potential delay with six employees denying the claim. However, given the size and scope of GTA 6, it’s still possible that the game gets pushed back.

“It’s a big, ambitious game and could very well slip! Too much time left to say anything definitive,” he said. “I want to be very clear: Six staff told me they weren’t informed of a delay. For all I know, Rockstar’s executive team could have decided months ago to delay GTA VI without telling the company.”

This latest report from Take-Two is good news for fans who are still anticipating the game’s second trailer and a firm release date as GTA VI nears its launch in just a year’s time.