GTA 6 leak claims to reveal new story details, game length, heists & more

A plethora of new GTA 6 information has supposedly leaked and claims to reveal how long the story will be, what missions players can expect, and lots more.

GTA 6 fans have been champing at the bit for Rockstar to reveal new details about the highly-anticipated title ever since the company unveiled the first trailer back in December of 2023.

Aside from confirming a Fall 2025 release window, Rockstar has remained mum on details, leaving fans eager for news about gameplay and what’s planned for VI.

Earlier in September, YouTuber LegacyKillaHD posted a length X thread sharing information he’s learned about the next Grand Theft Auto after speaking with developers.

According to LegacyKilla, GTA 6 will be shorter than Red Dead Redemption 2. But, that doesn’t mean it won’t still be massive and contain a “sh*t load of side content.”

The YouTuber also said that although GTA 6 will be more “grounded” than GTA 5, there will still be over-the-top missions that fans have come to expect from the franchise with some even inspired by the Fast & Furious movies.

In particular, he pointed to Fast 5’s vault police chase scene, claiming that Rockstar has something similar planned.

He also backed up prior Reddit leaks about how Lucia is the game’s central character similar to Michael from GTA V and how she and Jason will have separate intros.

Although he didn’t reveal which leak he heard was true, it’s likely he was referring to an October 2023 thread alleging that Lucia has a baby that she abandons at a delicatessen before going on a bank robbery that’d result in her getting arrested.

“One central theme from a few sources is criminals figuring things out. Family struggles,” he said. “There are corrupt cops/a chief, Russians create chaos all the things you expect from a GTA game.”

This lines up with the aforementioned Reddit leak that claimed in the game’s first mission, the player would control Jason following a plane carrying a Russian drug dealer he works for.

LegacyKilla also alleges that the new GTA Online mode has been worked on for years and claims that some content, such as voiced protagonists, had to be cut.

Another thing supposedly cut was a new basketball minigame that was being worked on by the Toronto studio. “It was on the chopping block at the end of 2023. Always the difficulty talking about a game active in development. Lot more RDR2 gameplay in this than I think some expect,” he explained.

The leaker claims that he had planned to reveal this news in a YouTube video, but opted to make a thread on X instead. He ended the post by suggesting a delay to 2026 is “very much still on the table.”

Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has remained adamant about releasing GTA 6 in Fall 2025, but an exact date hasn’t been nailed down or confirmed just yet.

Take-Two Interactive Take-Two has doubled down in releasing GTA 6 in Fall 2025.

Journalist Jason Schreier also contacted six Rockstar employees who told him that they hadn’t heard of such a delay, but stated: “For all I know, Rockstar’s executive team could have decided months ago to delay GTA VI without telling the company.”

Of course, take all this information with a grain of salt until it’s confirmed by Rockstar. That said, there have been a handful of major GTA 6 leaks over the years. In 2022, a massive hack resulted in early developmental footage being shared revealing the return to Vice City, Lucia and Jason as the game’s protagonists, new weapons, and a bunch of other info.