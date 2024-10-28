GTA 6 fan recorded inside Rockstar’s HQ as footage reveals new mega poster

One Grand Theft Auto fan has managed to get another look inside Rockstar Games’ studios ahead of GTA 6 and has actually found something a little interesting.

The wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 has been a pretty excruciating one for GTA fans. Rockstar and their publisher, Take-Two, have consistently remained silent when quizzed about it and have not revealed much information.

Sure, we got the trailer back in late 2023, but almost a year later, there hasn’t been anything further. Some fans have, naturally, started trying to dig for info themselves. They’ve searched high and low in GTA Online to see if there are any hints, but others have taken things up another level.

In some extreme cases, fans have been going to Rockstar’s studios and trying to peek through the windows. It happened with their New England office – but fans only saw stats about GTA Online – and now it’s happened again.

This time, however, it came from Rockstar North’s office in Edinburgh, Scotland. A TikToker by the name MattIsUsual walked up to one of the doors and videoed inside. There are no dev computers to be seen, just a mega-sized poster of what will seemingly be the game’s cover art of Jason and Lucia sitting on the hood of a car.

The video has, quite quickly, spread around social media with some fans mocking it. “GTA 6 poster before GTA 6 is crazy,” one joked. “Crazy how that building has 100s of PCs with GTA 6 on them. Right in front of us bro,” another added.

This video – and the one from the Andover office – are pretty harmless. However, fans shouldn’t be trying to approach Rockstar’s offices for an early look.

Not only will you probably get in trouble with Rockstar’s security, but the police will get involved if you overstep the mark. And, you might even miss GTA 6’s release as a result.

