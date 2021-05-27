Fans debate possible Rio setting for GTA 6 after another "map leak" - Dexerto

GTA 6 hopefuls are debating a new “map leak” that seems to suggest that the unannounced game will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Fans have been eager for Rockstar to finally announce some GTA 6 news, but the company has been mum on details.

However, there have been a few map leaks over the years that seem to line up with theories and rumors about GTA 6 taking place in both Vice City and South America.

On the GTA 6 subreddit, fans began speculating that one of the leaked maps features Rio de Janeiro and used some real maps for comparison.

“The bottom city is Rio de Janeiro in the leaked maps,” user Boastful_Clown wrote and provided “evidence.”

As you can see, there are a handful of islands that line up with their real-life counterparts perfectly. Fans seemed to be okay with the Rio idea, but others remained skeptical.

“I like the idea of the large size of ocean between the islands. A reason to use boats and planes more often to travel from one to another,” one wrote, believing Rio could be a good location.

“I don’t agree with the consensus that it’s one large map. I think the reason they’re far apart is because there is a loading screen/fast travel mechanic behind it,” another suggested, referencing how GTA 5 has both Los Santos and North Yankton.

“I don’t see why they would add Rio de Janeiro in a story about drug trade,” one fan wrote.

Some just flat out denied the possibility, calling it “faker than a pair of Vinewood t*its.”

It should be noted that Rockstar has had games take place in Brazil before. Most notably, Max Payne 3 had the majority of its story take place in the South American country.

Sadly, with the “Expanded and Enhanced” version of GTA 5 coming out on PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, it’s unlikely we get any news about the next game until after the next-gen port is released.

Until then, expect way more GTA 6 speculation as anticipation continues to grow.