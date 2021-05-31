GTA 6 leak claims release date will appear in GTA Online like Warzone & Fortnite - Dexerto

A fresh GTA 6 leak has claimed that the highly-anticipated game will be revealed in a GTA Online live event, similar to that of Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone.

The biggest questions in gaming, undoubtedly, revolve around Grand Theft Auto 6, especially when it comes to figuring out when the game be released.

Some leaks claimed that it would have hit the shelves by now, and everyone in the world would be experiencing the new story from Rockstar Games. Of course, that isn’t the case, and the wait goes on.

Fans believe that we’re inching closer to getting our hands on it, and that all signs point to a return to Vice City. This is all unconfirmed, but a new rumor says that GTA 5 and GTA Online will play a role in the game’s reveal.

Advertisement

An anonymous online post from May 27 made a handful of claims about the future of GTA 5, mostly about the upcoming expanded and enhanced version of the game that’s releasing for PS5 and the new Xbox consoles.

Among those claims was one about GTA 6, suggesting that players will be able to boot up GTA Online and experience a Warzone and Fortnite-Esque live event that will reveal GTA 6.

Of course, there is no date for this, nor are there any details about what this event would entail, but just that this is apparently happening prior to the launch of GTA 6.

Fans have long speculated on some grand reveal of GTA 6, and suggested that the most recent Super Bowl would have some answers for them. Of course, it didn’t.

Advertisement

A massive reveal would be something new for Rockstar. In the past, they’ve kept things low-key because there is already plenty of excitement around their games, but more and more games have been using similar live events to make announcements.

We’ll have to wait and see if this leak is eventually proved right, but for now, it’s best to take it with a pinch of salt.