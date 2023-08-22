GTA 6 in-game feature leak that everyone missed resurfaces

Some corners of social media have been going wild for a GTA 6 leak that resurfaced to show off a new feature that is coming to the game and is a parody of WhatsApp.

The gaming world has pretty much only got a few questions that collectively need answering – when will GTA 6 be announced, and when will it finally be released?

It’s been a long and arduous wait over the last few years, but leaks have pointed players in the right direction. It is all but confirmed that we’ll be heading back to that iconic Grand Theft Auto setting of Vice City and playing out a Bonnie and Clyde-type story that revolves around two playable characters – one male and another female.

All of this was revealed in the massive leaks from last September – which Rockstar and Take-Two have confirmed were a part of their early development.

GTA 6 will have WhatsApp parody as new feature

While the developers and their publishers had moved to have all those videos and images struck down, a number of them have popped back up at times.

Some have been massively changed – including one about certain locations on the map – but the newest remains untouched.

In one of the clips, where the male character is in a nightclub, there is a pop-up alert saying he’s received a new message on ‘WhatUp’. This is clearly a play on the popular messaging app WhatsApp, so we’ll continue to see parodies playing a part in the GTA 6 world.

As noted, it’s a completely new thing as it did surface in September 2022, but it went unnoticed by plenty of fans.

Now it’s resurfaced, a number of would-be leakers are trying to pass it off as their own information – but it’s not. It has been known.