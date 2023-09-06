Will GTA 6 cost $150? Rumor mill set ablaze despite Rockstar’s silence

Rumors surrounding the cost of GTA 6 have set social media on fire as thousands of players are reacting to the idea of a speculated $150 USD price tag.

Will GTA 6 cost more than the standard video game when it eventually hits store shelves? No one quite knows for certain just yet, but that hasn’t stopped rampant speculation from gaining traction online.

Where previously a new premium release would set you back $59.99 USD, that changed with the release of the newest console generation. Now, AAA titles can run for up to $69.99 USD and that’s without factoring in special or deluxe editions.

With that context in mind, thousands of gamers have recently been speculating on just how much Rockstar’s next title may run them. Given the unprecedented hype surrounding the new GTA sequel, any minute scrap of intel is likely to go viral, and that’s exactly what’s happened with a new rumored price point of $150 USD.

Will GTA 6 actually cost $150?

For the time being, no one has a clear understanding of GTA 6’s launch price. Rumors of a $150 entry fee are purely that, rumors.

Speculation went into overdrive in early September 2023 after reports from the previous year began recirculating once again. Particularly, reports surrounding Rockstar’s alleged $1-2 billion budget for the sequel. Details that were first publicized in 2022 by the now infamous gameplay leaker.

As this sum was thrust back into the spotlight, various fan pages and social channels began speculating on an increase to the game’s launch price in order for the developer to turn a profit sooner than later. However, as of yet, none of these claims have been verified as they’re all purely conjecture at the time of writing.

Therefore, you’d be wise to take this speculation with a heaping serve of salt. Rockstar is yet to address the cost of GTA 6, nor have any industry analysts predicted a price hike is necessary for the studio to recoup its investment.

Given the unstoppable momentum of GTA 5, now the second best-selling video game of all time as it closes in on 200 million units sold, it’s all but guaranteed GTA 6 won’t struggle to make its budget back in short order.

Rest assured, should any legitimate details bubble up to the surface in the near future regarding GTA 6’s price point, we’ll be sure to update you right here.