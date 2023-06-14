How to change sprint controls in GTA 5 & GTA Online

Sprinting for long periods in GTA 5 Online can be arduous, but our guide will show you how to use the new sprinting feature added by Rockstar Games.

The legacy of Grand Theft Auto V was cemented a long time ago. The game is regarded as one of the best ever, it has sold nearly 200 million copies across multiple generations and keeps players coming back each week with GTA Online.

One of the core gameplay mechanics has always been the ability to sprint. Taking your character from a leisurely stroll to a full-pelt dash. The actual implementation of sprinting has always left players scratching their heads though.

That is until now, as Rockstar has made sprinting in GTA 5 and GTA Online much easier thanks to an update 10 years in the making.

Rockstar Games

How to use alternate sprint in GTA Online & GTA 5

GTA 5 players can simply hold down the button to engage in a long sprint by simply heading into the game’s Settings menu.

It’s unclear why Rockstar Games finally decided to make this a reality after so many years. However, it arrived as part of the Mercenaries update.

To change this setting and make sprinting easier in the game, check out these handy instructions:

Pause the game. Head to Settings. Find the sprint setting and switch it to the alternate sprint control function. Once you’ve done that, step back into real-time gameplay. Instead of mashing the sprint button, simply hold it down!

Again, we’re not sure why it took so long to add this highly requested feature, but better late than never we suppose.

