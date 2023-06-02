GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update: New jobs, weapon, and vehicle updates

Every year Rockstar delivers a wealth of new content in the GTA Online Summer update and gifted players early this year.

We haven’t seen any big news from GTA Online in a while. In February, Rockstar pushed out an update to crack down on excessive cheating and exploits, making the game unplayable. But since then, all of the latest stories have revolved around GTA 6.

Rockstar dropped a major hint in May, pointing toward a possible 2024 or 2025 release date for the next installment. Finally, GTA Online returned to the spotlight a few days ago, but not for what fans would have hoped, as Tez2 reported that GTA 6 Online won’t have dedicated servers.

On a lighter note, the developers surprised fans with an early arrival for the highly anticipated summer update. Here’s everything you need to know about San Andreas Mercenaries.

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries starts on June 13. Rockstar confirmed there will be more information on new gameplay, vehicles, activities, weekly events, and celebrations before the update goes live.

Rockstar Games The upcoming GTA Onine update focuses on aerial combat.

San Andreas Mercenaries new jobs

Players will be able to enlist in the Los Santos Angels and engage in new rewarding missions such as stealing sensitive data from server farms, conducting raids, and dropping explosive payloads on high-value targets across the state.

On top of that, the Mammoth Avenger is a new command center equipped with an operations terminal and weapons system upgrades. The update also introduces a way for players to store and customize their Avenger.

What’s included in San Andreas Mercenaries update

Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming update.

A brand-new Tactical SMG perfect for firing while driving

When calling Mors Mutual Insurance, you’ll be able to claim all destroyed vehicles at once.

An alternate sprint control option (hold to sprint) will be added to the Settings Menu.

Custom description tags for garages to help quickly locate your favorite rides.

The Willard Eudora and Albany Classique Broadway will become eligible for Taxi Work when using Taxi Liveries.

Updates to the Creator to incorporate additional props and weather options, including snow.

That’s all we know so far about San Andreas Mercenaries. For more, make sure to check out the rest of our GTA Online coverage.