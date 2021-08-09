GTA remaster rumors sparked again by Rockstar owner Take-Two

Rumors about possible GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas remasters have been sparked yet again after Rockstar publishers Take-Two revealed that they’ve got some unannounced projects in the works.

Most Grand Theft Auto fans just want to get their hands on GTA 6 at this point. It’s been almost a decade since GTA 5 first launched on Xbox 360 and PS3, and a fresh game would be welcomed.

Of course, no one knows as to when that might release. GTA Online is still going incredibly well for Rockstar, and there have been multiple rumors about remastering old games.

The apparent ‘GTA Trilogy’ rumors just won’t go away, leaving some fans excited about the potential of exploring updated versions of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas, all while being nostalgic about the past.

GTA Trilogy remaster rumors start again

Well, after a number of Vice City mods for GTA 5 were taken down, more fuel has been added to the fire of those rumors following a recent Take-Two investor presentation.

While fans may have been hoping that Rockstar’s publishers let slip that GTA 6 is coming, it was the opposite. They revealed that there are three unannounced projects that are new iterations of previously released titles – or remasters, for short.

Given that the GTA Trilogy would fit the bill, some fans have taken it to mean that they’ll be experiencing updated versions of nostalgic classics sooner rather than later. Of course, that is unconfirmed, but there is no smoke without fire.

Previously, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has stated that they aren’t interested in simply knocking out quick remasters. They want time and care put into them, given how successful other remastered projects like the Mafia series have been.

Plenty of GTA fans would, of course, be excited to revisit the old games, but they still want GTA 6. So, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.