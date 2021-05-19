GTA Trilogy remaster rumors given a boost as Rockstar owner reveals plans - Dexerto

Take Two Interactive, the company that owns Rockstar Games, have added fuel to the rumors of a remastered GTA Trilogy arriving, after revealing plans to release 62 titles in the next three years.

While fans patiently await any kind of news surrounding GTA 6, Take Two and Rockstar continue to keep things under wraps.

It’s now been confirmed that GTA 5 will be coming to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in November 2021, giving players a next-gen iteration of the game, but many in the community are growing increasingly frustrated.

On May 18, the extent to which Take Two are publishing games became apparent, and of course, this got GTA fans speculating about what could be coming.

Take Two earnings call recap

During an earnings call, the owning company of the popular Grand Theft Auto franchise committed to releasing 62 titles in the next three years, with 21 of those coming before March 31, 2022.

These will be spread across core and non-core titles, and also across multiple platforms – mobile included.

Take Two says it plans to release 62 titles in the next 3 years. Between April 1, 2021 – March 31, 2022 the company plans to release 21 games, 4 of which are core titles. In the two year period after this, the company plans to release 19 core games and 4 mid-core games. pic.twitter.com/jIK1xpYCFS — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 18, 2021

GTA leaker digs deeper

While GTA 6 news is still sparse, notorious GTA leaker TezFunz took a look at some of the numbers, and what it could mean for upcoming GTA releases.

Firstly, he noted that there will be six new iterations of previously released titles before March 2022. This, he says, is interesting, alongside the promise of ‘fun surprises’ for GTA III 20th anniversary.”

Of course, this was a reference to promises made by Rockstar when they announced the big Summer Update for GTA Online – and teased more surprises are in the pipeline.

6 new iterations of previously released titles before March 31, 2022. Hmm, this and "fun surprises" for GTA III 20th anniversary. Things are getting interesting. https://t.co/ZNlfOwPf4Q — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) May 18, 2021

Then, one respondent asked whether it could mean GTA 3 Remastered — and Tez suggested it could actually imply a whole lot more, with “maybe the whole trilogy” being remastered.

Maybe the whole trilogy too. — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) May 18, 2021

The 20th anniversary of GTA 3 falls on October 22, 2021. If the “fun surprises” noted do wind up being a remastered trilogy, that means news surrounding these unknown projects could be released by that time.

Of course, it’s impossible to tell exactly what is happening right now, but if these rumors are true, we might not have to wait long to find out.