Take-Two fuel GTA 6 release date speculation with new yearly roadmap

The latest Take-Two Interactive financial report outlined a new yearly roadmap for its upcoming titles, fueling speculation for a Grand Theft Auto 6 release date, among many others.

Take-Two, parent company of Rockstar Games and 2K Games, reported “better than expected” financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2022. In a new overview of expenses and generated revenue, the New York-based company also touched on its plans for upcoming launches.

Four titles are set for the remainder of this financial year. Those new releases include WWE 2K22, NBA 2K22, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and a yet-to-be-announced fourth title.

However, Take-Two also revealed plans “for a total of 19 core releases” in the current pipeline.

Advertisement

Among these projects in development, Take-Two confirmed seven are sports simulation games and four are new free-to-play endeavors. That leaves room for eight unannounced releases ranging from new IP to sequels in established franchises.

With a vast catalog of popular titles spanning almost two decades, Take-Two has plenty of options. From an upcoming BioShock title to the highly anticipated GTA 6, the next few years could “establish record levels of operating results,” the financial report forecasted.

This new roadmap serves as a clear vision for Take-Two to “effectively double its big game release pipeline,” CEO Strauss Zelnick told IGN.

Read More: GTA 6 source gives new update on leaked Vice City map

No concrete dates or rough release windows were outlined for some of these “big releases”. Though it leaves GTA out of this fiscal year, meaning a late 2022 release is the absolute earliest time frame.

Advertisement

In the meantime, GTA Online continues to be one of the “largest financial contributors”. As a result, there may be no rush for Take-Two to push Rockstar’s next major project along.

Having now passed 150 million sales in total, GTA 5 continues to exceed expectations eight years since it was first released.

Read More: GTA 6 release date rumors backed by Jason Schreier

With the Enhanced Edition set to launch on November 11, another successful port could boost sales once again.