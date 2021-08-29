Bizarre GTA Online wheelie trick lets Motorcycles climb walls

There’s a cool trick in GTA Online that lets motorcycles bug their way onto a wall and vertically ride up, which can lend itself to funny clips and unfortunate outplays.

The GTA Online playground is filled with over-the-top mechanics that keep the game alive without a dull moment. It’s fun to use them in everything the game has to offer, from Cayo Perico heist to the weekly content pumped into GTAO.

As far as the day-to-day in GTA Online, players like to limit-test with everything that Rockstar can fit into Los Santos. With any luck, players quickly find completely new uses for them.

That’s what Reddit user ‘yoyomyman1’ found with motorcycles as there seems to be a repeatable way to get them to scale walls, but it has its limits.

“Wheelie towards a wall,” they explained. “Then as soon as your front tire hits the wall you press and hold the button or key that reverses your Motorbike so you can climb walls.”

It’s a tricky maneuver since you’re basically using your momentum to get you enough height over the wall.

Seeing it in action looks strange, but the tech gives you a really easy way to hop over some terrain. The user said that you can’t really scale buildings with this method, but it’s still one of those ‘pro tricks’ if you can get it down.

Even though the game’s been out for years, there’s still plenty of new things to be discovered in the GTA Online world.

We’ve evem seen people glitch themselves so they don’t have to come up for air and stay underwater for a prolonged amount of time.

GTA Online players are getting crafty in their gameplay as of late, so it might not be long until we see another outrageous glitch make the rounds.