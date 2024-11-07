7 creepy GTA V urban myths and conspiracy theories that turned out to be true

It feels like we’ve been playing GTA V for more than a decade (Editor’s note: We have.), yet while many of us know the streets of San Andreas like the back of our hands, there’s so much we still don’t know.

For years, players claimed to have seen all sorts of strange things—from phantom cars to creepy cryptids and even visitors from another world. Sadly, many of these GTA mysteries and conspiracy theories have turned out to be fake or just tall tales told to terrify new players.

Article continues after ad

Recently, an ex-Rockstar dev disappointed players by admitting that all the Easter Eggs around Mount Chiliad are basically there as a fun nod to fans who are convinced there’s some dark, undiscovered conspiracy at the heart of the GTA games.

Still, while the Mount Chiliad might be a misdirect, that doesn’t mean that GTA V’s not full of eerie Easter eggs to tease players that there’s more going on in San Andreas than meets the eye. So get on your tin foil hat and watch out for black helicopters because these are the creepiest GTA V urban myths and conspiracy theories that turned out to be true.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Zombies

Iriseon/YouTube

If you’ve ever driven through Vinewood, chances are you spotted the GTA V zombie. Don’t worry; this isn’t the start of some undead nightmare; this particular ghoul is just an actor called Graham who’s promoting a movie… or is he?

You see, there’s also a Weazel News report that mentions a drug called Zombrex – an apparent reference to the anti-zombification medicine from the Dead Rising Games – so maybe there’s more to this shambling corpse than meets the eye.

Article continues after ad

Road Rage

GTA Wiki

If you fancy a peaceful drive through San Andreas, maybe avoid Downtown Los Santos unless you want to run into “The Aggressive Driver”. This deranged driver spawns randomly (generally in a Sentinel XS) and drives aggressively and erratically, often smashing into the player’s car or running them over if they’re on foot. If you try and confront the driver, they’ll supposedly pull a gun on you.

Article continues after ad

Basically, they’re like the Incredible Hulk. You don’t want to meet them when they’re angry, and they’re always angry, so you’re best off steering clear entirely. What makes the driver so creepy is that Rockstar has never admitted whether they’re a bug or a feature. Still, they keep surviving updates, so presumably, they’re meant to be there, or maybe they drive too fast for Rockstar to catch them.

Article continues after ad

Loch Ness Monster

Camsqy/Youtube

At some point, old Nessie made her way to Glasgow airport and took a trip Stateside to visit San Andreas. Clearly, she liked it because she’s still there and goes by the Loch Santos Monster now.

Yes, you can encounter the Loch Ness Monster in GTA V. Scotland’s most famous citizen was added to the game on December 15th, 2020, during The Cayo Perico Heist. Famously shy, the creature can only be seen during the heist’s finale, and she can spawn at several locations as you escape the island. Sadly, if you try to approach her, she’ll dive beneath the waves, never to be seen again.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Sunken UFO

PrestigeIsKey YouTube

GTA V is full of UFOs, so much so they should drop the ‘Unidentified’ from their name and start calling them ‘Ubiquitous Flying Objects’ (Editor note: You’re pleased with that, aren’t you?) However, these visitors from another world might have technology beyond our imagination, but apparently, they’re not the best at driving.

Or one of them wasn’t, at least, because you can find a crashed alien ship under the sea. There are also several references to the crash hidden through the game, including UFO parts scattered across the map, a Weazel News report, and Omega will mention “recently crashed ship.”

Article continues after ad

If you want to find it for yourself, the wreckage can be found off the northern coast of San Andreas, north of Procopio Beach.

GTA Series Videos/YouTube

GTA players love three things. Committing crimes, driving sensibly for 15 minutes before getting bored, and hunting bigfoot. It seems like every game since San Andreas has had rumors of some strange mythical monster lurking somewhere on the map, so it’s hardly surprising that Rockstar decided to add him to the game (and no, we don’t mean that guy in the suit).

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

During the mission Predator, you’re given a sniper rifle with a thermal scope and asked to kill the O’Neil Brothers. If you move the scope to the lower right-hand corner of your screen, you’ll see the unmistakable heat signature of America’s greatest cryptid. Don’t think you can make a name for yourself by killing the Bigfoot. If you try and shoot him or zoom in, he’ll disappear without a trace.

Infinity Killer

Fizhy/YouTube

San Andreas is home to several dangerous criminals, but none are as dangerous as Merle Abrahams, the Infinity Killer. This legendary serial killer terrorized the fair folk of San Andreas back in 1999, killing eight joggers before the police captured him. Sadly, the cops never found the bodies of his eight victims, but you can.

Article continues after ad

Just off the coast of Paleto Bay, you can find eight bodies wrapped in plastic lying at the bottom of the ocean. Are these the Infinity Killer’s unfortunate victims? It seems likely, but there’s just one wrinkle in this theory. Infinity killed men, and the bodies in the ocean are female, so the question is, was this just an oversight by Rockstar, or is there a copycat killer still at large?

Article continues after ad

Ghost of Mount Gordo

GTA Series Videos/YouTube

Easily the most terrifying urban legend in GTA V, the Ghost of Mount Gordo, also known as Jolene Cranley-Evans’ Ghost, is a very real and frightening phantom. The ghost – which looks like Samara from the Ring if she were having a bad hair day– can be found near the peak of Mount Gordo between 23:00 and 0:00, near a message scrawled in blood that reads “Jock”.

Article continues after ad

If you do some digging, you can piece together Jolene’s unfortunate story, but the long and short of it is that she was married to Jock Cranley, who wanted to become a famous stuntman.

When Jane refused to move to Los Santos for her husband’s career, he pushed her off a cliff so he’d be free to pursue his dreams. Sadly there wasn’t enough evidence to convict Jock, and he was released, leaving poor Jolene’s tormented soul bound to the mountain where she was murdered for all time.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Only time ill tell if the next GTA game will help us decode some of these sinister secrets. Speaking of which here’s everything you need to know about GTA 6 and if you need a bit of help taking over San Andreas (or just want to cause chaos) we have a list of all the GTA V cheats on Playstation.