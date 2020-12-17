Logo
GTA Online: How to get the Perico Pistol in Cayo Perico Heist

Published: 17/Dec/2020 12:31

by Daniel Megarry
GTA Online Perico Pistol
Rockstar Games

GTA Online’s new Cayo Perico Heist has a bunch of exciting additions, including a very well-hidden Perico Pistol. Here’s how you can find it.

After months of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto Online got one of its biggest ever updates on December 15, 2020. The Cayo Perico Heist add-on includes a brand new island map expansion, plenty of new vehicles to discover, and even a cameo from Dr. Dre.

Described by Rockstar Games as the “biggest, most daring, and action-packed addition” the game has ever seen, the new heist takes players to the private party island of Cayo Perico, with the overall goal of stealing millions from drug lord El Rubio.

But there’s also a special weapon called the Perico Pistol that’s hidden somewhere on the island – and the location has now been discovered.

GTA Online Cayo Perico
Rockstar Games
GTA Online’s Cayo Perico Heist introduced a brand new island for players to explore.

Where to find the Perico Pistol in GTA Online

The newly-added Perico Pistol is a single-shot pistol. It’s inspired by the iconic James Bond movie The Man With The Golden Gun, and it isn’t easy to find.

Before you can get your hands on the weapon, you’ll need to purchase the Kosatka submarine, which will grant you access to the Cayo Perico Heist. It will set you back $2.2 million, and can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry.

You’ll also need to find a key to the drawer containing the pistol. This can be found by looting a sleeping guard, who will appear in a random location during free roam. You’ll get the Small Key item once you do this.

The Perico Pistol is located inside a desk in El Rubio’s office. You can either take the stairs that surround the upper level of the building, which will leave you vulnerable to enemy fire, or use an elevator in the basement.

  1. Make your way to the compound without being detected by patrols or snipers.
  2. Infiltrate the compound through any of the entry points, and enter the main building.
  3. Make your way to El Rubio’s office by taking the stairs or finding the elevator in the basement.
  4. Enter El Rubio’s office.
  5. Loot the drawer on the right of the desk and you’ll find the Perico Pistol.
GTA Online Perico Pistol
Rockstar Games
The Perico Pistol is inspired by The Man With The Golden Gun.

Only the person who collects the gun will be able to use it, so if you’re playing as part of a team, you’ll have to decide who gets their hands on it. You can, of course, replay the heist if you don’t get it on the first attempt.

It’s also worth pointing out that some players have claimed the weapon’s location can change, so you might be able to find it in multiple areas.

For the latest Cayo Perico Heist guides, news and leaks make sure you visit our dedicated GTA Online hub.

How to duplicate items in Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 17/Dec/2020 12:24

by James Busby
Cyberpunk 2077 item duplication exploit
CD Projekt

Cyberpunk 2077’s best gear and weapons don’t come cheap – in fact, you’ll need lots of Eddies if you wish to add them all to your collection. Fortunately, this item duplication glitch will make your bank flush with cash in no time. 

From game-changing Cyberware implants to deadly futuristic weapons, there are plenty of highly coveted items in Cyberpunk 2077. Of course, the best gear is often incredibly expensive or hard to find.

Money exploits aren’t exactly new to the world of Cyberpunk 2077 and savvy players have already found ways to earn plenty of cash in just a few minutes. However, this exploit is the best yet as it allows you to infinitely duplicate any items. 

This means players can get their hands on multiple copies of the game’s Legendary weapons, mods, Cyberware, and crafting materials. Whether you’re after the game’s most luxurious vehicles or just want to be the richest person in Night City, this duplication exploit will enable you to do just that. 

How to duplicate items in Cyberpunk 2077

Scouring Night City in search of the game’s best loot can often prove difficult, particularly if you’re after Legendary mods and rare crafting materials. Even if you do end up finding these elusive items, you’ll need often need a number of them if you wish to create the best weapons and character builds. 

The one time use of mods also makes using Cyberpunk’s Legendary variants a big commitment – after all, you can’t simply remove them from your weapons and clothes when you’ve attached them. Fortunately, TagBackTV’s item duplication glitch will enable you to create as many copies as you like. 

In order to duplicate any items, simply follow the steps outlined below:

  1. Save your game first.
  2. Head over to any Drop Point.
  3. Sell the Untitled 18 painting and one of each item you wish to duplicate.
  4. Exit the Drop point.
  5. Head back over to the Drop Point and hit the options and sell button at the same time. 
Cyberpunk 2077 Drop Point
TagBackTV / CD Projekt
If you’ve done the glitch correctly, you should see the following screen.

If you’ve done it correctly, you’ll notice that the Drop Point sell screen has become transparent.

The Drop Point itself will be visible behind the screen and you will be able to begin duplicating your items. Once this screen has come up, follow the instructions below:

  1. Repurchase all the Untitled 18 paintings.
  2. Repurchase all your previously sold items (will cost money)
  3. Sell the copies of the duplicated paintings to make more money. 

It’s really as simple as that and this method can be done as many times as you like, so get farming up those Legendary items before CD Projekt patch it for good. 