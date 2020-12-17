GTA Online: How to get the Perico Pistol in Cayo Perico Heist

GTA Online’s new Cayo Perico Heist has a bunch of exciting additions, including a very well-hidden Perico Pistol. Here’s how you can find it.

After months of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto Online got one of its biggest ever updates on December 15, 2020. The Cayo Perico Heist add-on includes a brand new island map expansion, plenty of new vehicles to discover, and even a cameo from Dr. Dre.

Described by Rockstar Games as the “biggest, most daring, and action-packed addition” the game has ever seen, the new heist takes players to the private party island of Cayo Perico, with the overall goal of stealing millions from drug lord El Rubio.

But there’s also a special weapon called the Perico Pistol that’s hidden somewhere on the island – and the location has now been discovered.

Where to find the Perico Pistol in GTA Online

The newly-added Perico Pistol is a single-shot pistol. It’s inspired by the iconic James Bond movie The Man With The Golden Gun, and it isn’t easy to find.

Before you can get your hands on the weapon, you’ll need to purchase the Kosatka submarine, which will grant you access to the Cayo Perico Heist. It will set you back $2.2 million, and can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry.

You’ll also need to find a key to the drawer containing the pistol. This can be found by looting a sleeping guard, who will appear in a random location during free roam. You’ll get the Small Key item once you do this.

The Perico Pistol is located inside a desk in El Rubio’s office. You can either take the stairs that surround the upper level of the building, which will leave you vulnerable to enemy fire, or use an elevator in the basement.

Make your way to the compound without being detected by patrols or snipers. Infiltrate the compound through any of the entry points, and enter the main building. Make your way to El Rubio’s office by taking the stairs or finding the elevator in the basement. Enter El Rubio’s office. Loot the drawer on the right of the desk and you’ll find the Perico Pistol.

Only the person who collects the gun will be able to use it, so if you’re playing as part of a team, you’ll have to decide who gets their hands on it. You can, of course, replay the heist if you don’t get it on the first attempt.

It’s also worth pointing out that some players have claimed the weapon’s location can change, so you might be able to find it in multiple areas.

For the latest Cayo Perico Heist guides, news and leaks make sure you visit our dedicated GTA Online hub.