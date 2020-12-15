 Dr. Dre stuns GTA Online players with Cayo Perico heist cameo - Dexerto
Dr. Dre stuns GTA Online players with Cayo Perico heist cameo

Published: 15/Dec/2020 12:16

by David Purcell
Rockstar Games

Rapping legend Dr. Dre has stunned Grand Theft Auto players after making a surprise appearance in the new Cayo Perico heist for GTA Online. 

The game’s latest major update rolled out on December 15, adding a brand new island to the mix, not to mention fresh weapons and a list of vehicles we’ve never seen before.

If you thought the fun stopped there, though, you would be wrong.

Many players have been running through the setup missions for the Cayo Perico heist and discovered Dre makes a cameo.

GTA Online Cayo Perico heist
Rockstar Games
The Cayo Perico was always going to be an exciting one for GTA players. 

Where to find Dr. Dre in GTA Online

For those wondering where to find him in GTA 5, you’re going to have to download the latest Cayo Perico update first and foremost.

After that, based on posts online from fans, it looks like he will appear as part of the setup missions.

Players made the discovery a few hours after the patch went live in-game, as Dr. Dre was spotted walking off a private plane by user soulslikegamer.

They’re not the only one to have noticed his arrival in the series, either, as DJ Pooh also posted a photo.

Many fans have been reacting to the news, and as you can imagine, the majority are ecstatic.

Whether or not the iconic figure will play a major part in the heist remains to be seen, but if he’s appearing in the early stages, there’s no reason why he couldn’t be.

More to follow…

Destiny

Destiny 2 update 3.0.1.2 patch notes: Buffs, nerfs, bugfixes & more

Published: 15/Dec/2020 12:02 Updated: 15/Dec/2020 12:05

by James Busby
Patch notes
Bungie

Share

Bungie has officially released Destiny 2’s update 3.0.1.2 ⁠– here are all the patch notes for the December 15 release.

Destiny 2 players from around the world have been enjoying the game’s first expansion of Year 4, Beyond Light, which has brought plenty of new and exciting content for fans to sink their teeth into. 

However, Bungie has now released an update that aims to fix a few of the game’s more glaring issues. One of the biggest changes is to the Penumbral Blast and Glacial Quake Super, which should make using them a lot more viable. 

To help give you the lowdown on the latest tweaks and adjustments, we’ve covered all the 3.0.1.2 patch notes below.

Destiny 2 update 3.0.1.2 patch notes

Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt
Bungie
Season of the Hunt is getting a few much-needed changes.

Season of the Hunt

  • Adjusted the Cryptolith Lure to allow players to charge it twice as fast. 
  • Increased Cryptolith Lure charge cap from 3 to 5. 
  • Fixed an issue that was causing players to reacquire the Cryptolith Lure every time they launched the game. 
  • Fixed an issue with the Lure exclusion description. 
  • The One for All perk is incorrectly listed as a possible roll for Corsair’s Wrath and has been corrected to the Unrelenting perk. 

Activities

  • Fixed an issue that was causing some players to be blocked from progressing the Forsaken campaign. 
  • Fixed a location where players could get out of the environment. 
  • Resolved an issue that was preventing some players from progressing past the first mission of “A Guardian Rises” in the New Light introduction quest.  
  • Fixed an issue where “Stasis Weekly Challenge” was translated incorrectly in some languages. 
  • Fixed an issue with the Lost Lament quest not progressing from Minotaurs, Hydras, and Cyclops. 

Rewards

  • Fixed an issue where deleting a character could reset some raid rewards. 

Economy

  • Adjusted destination materials exchanges with the Gunsmith to reduce the chances of materials from Vaulted destinations being required. 

Combat

Fixed an issue where the Freeze Tag emote was reducing incoming damage. 

Abilities

  • Penumbral Blast: 
  • Projectile range increased by 37%. 
  • Minimum distance to cast ranged melee reduced by 32%.  
  • This allows you to throw the ranged melee closer to targets. 
  • Fixed an issue with the Glacial Quake Super where the melee attack would sometimes fail to activate. 
  • Resolved an issue where players could appear to become stuck in Shiver Strike action and animation for other players.

Weapons

  • Fixed the issue with The Lament’s Heavy air attack working when the weapon lacked ammo. 

Platforms

  • Fixed an issue where PSN friends list wasn’t populating as expected. 
  • Fixed an issue with screen tearing on some consoles.