 GTA Online: How to find treasure with your submarine - Dexerto
Logo
GTA

GTA Online: How to find treasure with your submarine

Published: 16/Dec/2020 13:15

by David Purcell
Rockstar Games

Share

GTA Online

GTA Online’s Cayo Perico update added a brand new selection of vehicles and one of the most expensive was the submarine, but you can use it to get cash back if you know what you’re doing. 

The game’s not only added huge underwater vehicles to the mix, equipped with lock-on rocket launchers, but also in an almost challenge-like way players who own one can start to hunt for treasure.

The actual name of this in-game is Hidden Caches, which are hidden in the depths of the sea.

Tracking them down isn’t the easiest thing in the world at first, though with the right setup, you will be farming treasure – which means cash and RP – in no time. It’s actually quite a simple process.

How to farm Hidden Caches in GTA Online

GTA submarine
Rockstar Games
The GTA Online submarine can make you some serious money every week.

Firstly, it’s worth noting that there will be 10 of these Hidden Caches to find in GTA Online every day. Each one you tick off, you will get an RP boost and $7,500 cash per capture. That means you’re looking at $75,000 per day, if you play your cards right.

Follow the instructions below and you will be well on your way:

  1. Load up Grand Theft Auto 5 and enter GTA Online.
  2. Purchase the submarine from your iFruit phone.
  3. Go into upgrades and select the Sonar System, which will help you track down Hidden Caches.
  4. Purchase the mini Submarine option, allowing you to sound out the treasure in the big sub, and switch to the smaller one to collect it.
  5. Pick the nearest Hidden Cache and travel towards it – repeating this process to farm them.

How much are submarine upgrades?

Clearly, with a hefty $2.2 million price tag on the submarine, this isn’t going to be for everyone. Many members of the game’s online community will have a shed load of cash, because it’s been out for so long, making it a little more accessible than the absurd amount may perceive.

The Sonar System is $1.2 million and the added feature to store a Kraken Avisa submersible inside will cost an additional $1.54 million.

Upgrades list and prices

  • Color ($75,000)
  • Flag (Free)
  • Sonar Station ($1,200,000)
  • Guided Missiles ($1,900,000)
  • Weapon Workshop ($350,000)
  • Moon Pool Vehicles: Sparrow ($1,815,000) & Kraken Avisa ($1,545,000)

All in all, it’s quite expensive, but will make your ability to access new money on a daily basis that bit easier. That’s for sure.

Call of Duty

Best MAC 10 loadout in Warzone for Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Published: 16/Dec/2020 12:52

by James Busby
MAC-10 Warzone
Activision / Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War Warzone Warzone Season 1

Warzone’s massive Season 1 update has finally dropped and players from around the world have been busy using the game’s new Cold War guns. The MAC-10 is one SMG that has proved incredibly popular amongst the pros. Find out which attachments you should equip to make the strongest MAC-10 loadout.

While the MP5 has dominated the Warzone meta since the game launched, the MAC-10 aims to change this. This pint-sized SMG comes packed with a lightning-fast rate of fire, ludicrous hip-fire accuracy, and decent damage to boot. While the MP5 continues to be a popular pick, this iconic SMG’s days could soon be numbered.  

Whether the MAC-10 will be as meta-defining as the MP5 remains to be seen, but early impressions suggest it’s definitely a strong contender for the top tier crown. After all, being able to melt your foes in close-quarter firefights is always going to be imperative for any Warzone player looking to claim a dominant win. 

In order to help you get the most out of the MAC-10 in Warzone Season 1, we’ve made the following loadout below.

Best MAC-10 loadout for Warzone

MAC-10
Activision / Treyarch
This MAC-10 loadout is great for those close-quarter scenarios.
  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 5.3” Extended 
  • Laser: Steady Aim laser
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip 
  • Ammunition: 43 Rnd Drum

Both Verdansk and Rebirth Island offer plenty of opportunities for players to sneak up on their foes and deliver some speedy close-quarter kills. Not only does this loadout bolster the MAC-10’s accuracy, it also gives you the control needed to down multiple foes. 

First up is the Agency Suppressor. As the name suggests, this noise-reducing attachment keeps your shots concealed and also diminishes vertical recoil. This muzzle is a must for those of you who wish to creep up on your targets before sending a hail of bullets their way. 

The 5.3″ Extended barrel improves the MAC-10’s bullet velocity, which creates more opportunities to hit targets outside of close-quarter scenarios. While you’ll mainly want to use this SMG in more intimate areas of the map, the extra range can really help in those situations where you’re caught reloading your AR. 

MAC-10
Activision / Treyarch
Only time will tell whether the MAC-10 will dethrone the MP5.

Just like most SMGs, the Steady Aim Laser is a must for those that want to deliver accurate hip fire. Not only will this give you the edge over any opponents that must ADS, it will also help keep you on the move. If you wish to aggressively rush your opponents or prefer the run and gun approach, then this attachment is a must. 

Those of you who have used the MAC-10 will know just how much recoil this SMG can have, so we’ve utilized the Field Agent Foregrip to help control the vertical and horizontal recoil pattern.

Rounding things off at the bottom is the 43 Rnd Mag. While it may not be the biggest clip option, it is the only one that doesn’t decrease the MAC-10’s ADS time. Of course, if you plan on hip firing everything, then you can always switch this out for the Salvo 53-Rnd Fast Mag. 

So there you have it, one MAC-10 loadout that can even rival Warzone’s best MP5 builds. If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.