How to get GTA Online’s free Go-Kart from Cayo Perico update

Excitement around the Cayo Perico heist has been building for some time, and it’s finally dropped with a free vehicle anybody can pick up – the Dinka Veto Classic GTA Online go-kart.

Rockstar Games rolled out their latest major update for Grand Theft Auto 5 on December 15, which marks the arrival of an all-new heist mission.

Just like those gone by, the mission can be completed as part of a team, but also as a solo as well. You complete different stages of setup, building towards a big steal on an all-new location off the shores of the original GTA island.

The vehicle will drop as part of the update, and is set to be included in the official patch notes for the content refresh as well.

How to get GTA Online go-kart for free

Much like Twitch Prime Gaming rewards, which are delivered each month, there’s going to be a new vehicle that’s super easy to get.

In an official blog post, the game’s developers stated: “Thanks to the GTA Online community successfully walking away with over GTA$1 Trillion dollars in Heist takes during The Heist Challenge, GTA Online players will receive a free Dinka Veto Classic go-kart as a gift between Friday, December 18th and Sunday, December 20th. Be sure to log in and play to claim it this weekend to get yours.”

That’s right, playing the game on the weekend of December 18-21 will see you land the go-kart for nothing.

This is just one of many new vehicles to have been added to the game since the patch went live, with players being given the option to spend their millions in various ways. There’s new submarines, planes, boats and cars to check out now – and we’ve got the full list.

For more information on the new GTA Cayo Perico heist update, check out the patch notes here.