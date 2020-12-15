Logo
GTA

How to get GTA Online’s free Go-Kart from Cayo Perico update

Published: 15/Dec/2020 13:30

by David Purcell
GTA Online Go Kart
Rockstar Games

Share

GTA Online

Excitement around the Cayo Perico heist has been building for some time, and it’s finally dropped with a free vehicle anybody can pick up – the Dinka Veto Classic GTA Online go-kart. 

Rockstar Games rolled out their latest major update for Grand Theft Auto 5 on December 15, which marks the arrival of an all-new heist mission. 

Just like those gone by, the mission can be completed as part of a team, but also as a solo as well. You complete different stages of setup, building towards a big steal on an all-new location off the shores of the original GTA island. 

The vehicle will drop as part of the update, and is set to be included in the official patch notes for the content refresh as well.

How to get GTA Online go-kart for free

Much like Twitch Prime Gaming rewards, which are delivered each month, there’s going to be a new vehicle that’s super easy to get.

In an official blog post, the game’s developers stated: “Thanks to the GTA Online community successfully walking away with over GTA$1 Trillion dollars in Heist takes during The Heist Challenge, GTA Online players will receive a free Dinka Veto Classic go-kart as a gift between Friday, December 18th and Sunday, December 20th. Be sure to log in and play to claim it this weekend to get yours.”

GTA Online Cayo Perico go kart
Rockstar Games
Here’s how the Dinka Veto Classic go-kart looks in GTA Online.

That’s right, playing the game on the weekend of December 18-21 will see you land the go-kart for nothing.

This is just one of many new vehicles to have been added to the game since the patch went live, with players being given the option to spend their millions in various ways. There’s new submarines, planes, boats and cars to check out now – and we’ve got the full list. 

For more information on the new GTA Cayo Perico heist update, check out the patch notes here.

Fortnite

How to get The Big Chill exotic launcher in Fortnite Season 5

Published: 15/Dec/2020 12:56

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Big Chill weapon
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite has introduced a new Exotic weapon, the icy Big Chill grenade launcher. Here’s how you can get your hands on one.

On December 15, Epic Games released the first update (patch v15.10) for Season 5 of their hit battle royale. It added new NPCs to the map, offered free winter-themed skins for players to wear, and even introduced a couple of big weapons.

Alongside the Dragon’s Breath Sniper which can be bought from Blaze, one of the most intriguing new additions is The Big Chill grenade launcher, a newcomer to the recently-launched Exotic weapons class.

It’s a powerful weapon that lobs chiller grenades at your enemies, dealing a solid 83 damage for each hit. But how do you get the new weapon? Well, it comes courtesy of a brand new NPC called Snowmando.

The Big Chill location in Fortnite

Fortnite Big Chill exotic weapon map
Epic Games
The Big Chill is located on the mountains at the southeast of the map.

If you want to try out The Big Chill for yourself – and why wouldn’t you? – you’ll need to head to the snow-covered mountain area located at the southeast of the map, near Catty Corner. You can see it marked on the map above.

Once you arrive, keep an eye out for a bright orange Snow Cones van (it’s hard to miss). Here, you’ll find a winter-themed NPC called Snowmando, who will sell you the new weapon for a hefty price tag.

How to get The Big Chill

If you want to get your hands on The Big Chill, here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Head to the mountains at the southeast of the map, near Catty Corner.
  2. Once you’re there, locate Snowmando (they will have a three-dotted speech bubble above their head).
  3. Speak to them and select The Big Chill option.
  4. Click again to confirm the purchase.

This location is already proving popular among Fortnite players, so you might want to land slightly outside of the area and stock up on a couple of weapons before approaching. Either that, or get in and out fast.

Fortnite Big Chill exotic weapon location
Epic Games
The Big Chill will set you back a massive 1455 Gold Bars.

How much is The Big Chill?

Unfortunately, you won’t find The Big Chill lying around or in random chests. You’ll need to purchase it, and the bad news is that it’s the most expensive Exotic weapon that’s been introduced in Fortnite Season 5.

If you want to get your hands on the new grenade launcher, you’ll need to make sure you’ve got 1,455 Gold Bars lying around. That’s not an easy amount to come by, so we’ve put together a handy guide for making money if you’re short.

If you’re looking to find any of the other Exotic weapons, be sure to check out our complete guide, so you can see for yourself which of them is worth your hard-earned Gold Bars.