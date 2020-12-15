All GTA Online Cayo Perico heist update vehicles and prices revealed

The GTA Online Cayo Perico heist update is here and on top of the new heist and nightclub, there are six new vehicles to get your hands on – with plenty more coming soon.

After lots of hype and speculation, GTA Online’s annual winter update is now live and can be downloaded. The focus of the new patch is, of course, the Cayo Perico heist where you can steal millions from El Rubio.

On top of that, though, Rockstar have also added a handful of new vehicles to the game – including the $2,000,000 submarine which will be used to co-ordinate the heist. More vehicles will release over time, so take that into consideration before splashing the cash.

So, here’s everything you need to know about them, including just how much they’re going to set you back when you hit the buy button.

GTA Online Cayo Perico update new boats

Even though Cayo Perico is not accessible in free roam, there are a handful of new boats for you to get so that you can sail the high seas and do battle.

That includes the Kurtz 31 gunboat, which was showcased in the trailer for the heist. The gunboat is priced at between $2,216,250 and $2,995,000 depending on what upgrade you want.

Additionally, there is also a new speedboat called the Longfin which is available from Dock Tease. It’s trade price is $1,593,750 but if you don’t have access to that, be prepared to spend $2,125,000.

All new planes & helicopters in GTA Online Cayo Perico update

If taking to the sky is more your thing, there is a new helicopter and new plane available in the Cayo Perico update via Warstock Cache and Carry.

These include the Annihilator helicopter which is priced at $2,902,500 and will work similarly to the police helicopter that has been available in GTA Online for quite some time.

New cars from GTA Online Cayo Perico update

As of writing, Grand Theft Auto Online developers have are keeping their cards close to their chest regarding new cars in Los Santos, adding only one in the Cayo Perico heist update – the Toreador.

This new car is available from Warstock Cache and Carry for $3,660,000 and can be seen above in the screenshot from GTAGFX.

As previously noted, there will be plenty of new cars that are drip fed over time, so you’ll just have to keep checking the different in-game stores to see what’s been released and when.

Some of these prices will more than likely be changed in the future, so if you’re hurting for cash, you can hold on for just a little bit.

Plus, there’s always the chance that they’re available on the Diamond Casino spin wheel at some point in the future too, so you could even get them for free.