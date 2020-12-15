Logo
All GTA Online Cayo Perico heist update vehicles and prices revealed

Published: 15/Dec/2020 10:41

by Connor Bennett
GTA Online kurtz gunboat
Rockstar Games

GTA Online

The GTA Online Cayo Perico heist update is here and on top of the new heist and nightclub, there are six new vehicles to get your hands on – with plenty more coming soon. 

After lots of hype and speculation, GTA Online’s annual winter update is now live and can be downloaded. The focus of the new patch is, of course, the Cayo Perico heist where you can steal millions from El Rubio. 

On top of that, though, Rockstar have also added a handful of new vehicles to the game – including the $2,000,000 submarine which will be used to co-ordinate the heist. More vehicles will release over time, so take that into consideration before splashing the cash. 

So, here’s everything you need to know about them, including just how much they’re going to set you back when you hit the buy button.

Rockstar Games
A new submarine is coming in the Cayo Perico Heist too

GTA Online Cayo Perico update new boats

Even though Cayo Perico is not accessible in free roam, there are a handful of new boats for you to get so that you can sail the high seas and do battle. 

That includes the Kurtz 31 gunboat, which was showcased in the trailer for the heist. The gunboat is priced at between $2,216,250 and $2,995,000 depending on what upgrade you want.

Additionally, there is also a new speedboat called the Longfin which is available from Dock Tease. It’s trade price is $1,593,750 but if you don’t have access to that, be prepared to spend $2,125,000. 

Dock Tease GTA Online Cayo Perico heist screenshot
GTAGFX
The Longfin will cut through waves in no time at all.

All new planes & helicopters in GTA Online Cayo Perico update

If taking to the sky is more your thing, there is a new helicopter and new plane available in the Cayo Perico update via Warstock Cache and Carry. 

These include the Annihilator helicopter which is priced at $2,902,500 and will work similarly to the police helicopter that has been available in GTA Online for quite some time. 

Warstock Cache and Carry GTA Online screenshot
GTAGFX
There are only a few vehicles available in GTA’s new update.

New cars from GTA Online Cayo Perico update

As of writing, Grand Theft Auto Online developers have are keeping their cards close to their chest regarding new cars in Los Santos, adding only one in the Cayo Perico heist update – the Toreador. 

This new car is available from Warstock Cache and Carry for $3,660,000 and can be seen above in the screenshot from GTAGFX

As previously noted, there will be plenty of new cars that are drip fed over time, so you’ll just have to keep checking the different in-game stores to see what’s been released and when. 

Some of these prices will more than likely be changed in the future, so if you’re hurting for cash, you can hold on for just a little bit. 

Plus, there’s always the chance that they’re available on the Diamond Casino spin wheel at some point in the future too, so you could even get them for free. 

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 unlimited money exploit discovered

Published: 15/Dec/2020 10:33

by James Busby
CD Projekt

Share

Money doesn’t come easy in Cyberpunk 2077, but this in-game exploit will make V a millionaire in just a few minutes. 

Just like the Witcher 3, it’s quite the process to build up your money in Cyberpunk 2077. You’ll need to start saving your hard-earned eurodollars (eddies), if you want to secure the game’s best gear and equipment as well. While completing Night City’s various side quests, hacking access points, and hoovering up every single piece of loot will net you a quick buck, it won’t make you reach quick. 

Whether you’re looking to get your hands on the best Cyberware upgrades or saving for that flashy ride, you’ll need to get your hands on plenty of cash.

Fortunately, this exploit enables V to earn millions of eurodollars in just a matter of minutes. Here’s how it’s letting players become richer than Cyberpunk 2077’s biggest Corpo industries. 

How to make money fast in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 painting
CD Projekt
The painting is the key component to this exploit.

While looting and shooting your way through Cyberpunk 2077 can net you a decent amount of eddies, this way is far from lucrative. Not only does the above way take a long time, but it can also become incredibly tedious. 

However, TagBackTV’s money farming exploit is both incredibly time-efficient and easy to do.

Simply follow the steps outlined below:

  1. Pick the Space Oddity side quest. 
  2. Head over to Santo Domingo and talk to the bums.
  3. Hack the military briefcase.
  4. Driving to the drop point and defeat all the enemies.
  5. Open the package.
  6. Head over to the nearest Drop Point.
  7. Save your game.
  8. Sell the Untiled 18 painting.
  9. Exit the Drop Point menu.
  10. Reopen the Drop Point menu.

Upon reopening the Drop Point, you should see that the painting can be repurchased for just five eurodollars – not bad considering the painting sells for $4000. Simply keep repurchasing the painting and reselling it net yourself millions of dollars. 

So there you have it, a quick and easy way to make millions in Cyberpunk 2077. Players will no doubt be rushing to use this exploit before CD Projekt patches it. 