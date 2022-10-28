GTA Online gets Halloween map changes and players are loving it

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

GTA Online’s Halloween update is in full swing and players are loving the new and returning changes to the map like Peyote Plants and costumes.

GTA Online is once again celebrating Halloween with some fun seasonal updates to shake things up.

Along with new seasonal cosmetics, players can play the new Judgement Day mode and experience the terror of the Cerberus freemode event.

Now, it seems Rockstar is rolling out some map changes to really get into the spooky spirit and players are loving the seasonal filter.

GTA Online gets Halloween map changes

A post on the GTA Online subreddit showed the newly updated Halloween filters in action. “Just hopped into a new lobby and realized we got that green filter again, Happy Halloween!”

The attached video showed a GTA character walking around a green-tinted world complete with thunderstorms and rain puddles.

Other fans in the replies noted that it wasn’t just the green filter that players may randomly encounter, but an orange filter as well.

“For me I got orange, though it only lasted like a minute. My game looked like Mexico in Breaking Bad,” said Reddit user RetroPlayer_80.

Of course, not everyone is a fan of the Halloween filter. Some players wondered if there was any form of toggle for the filter as they found it distracting to play with.

“Can you turn it off? Or are we stuck with it? Kinda annoying to me,” said Sensei_Zaya, while CRAZYC01E commented that they thought they’d “glitched into Peyote mode.” This is a reference to the Peyote Plants that have popped up around the map that turns players into different animals.

Others instead posted tips to help players enjoy some helpful bonuses as part of the Halloween update, like taking photos of UFOs for easy cash. “Remember, taking a photo of a UFO bags you 15k. I had 5 in my lobby, made [a] quick 75k,” said mrangeloff.

Whether players enjoy the Halloween event content or not, it won’t stick around forever. Those wanting to see everything GTA Online has in store for Halloween dive in before the event ends starting in November.