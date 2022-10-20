GTA Online Cerberus freemode event locations: Where to find Exotic Export vehicles

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Rockstar Games are ramping up the Halloween celebrations in GTA Online with a new Cerberus freemode event. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Ever since 2015, Rockstar Games have been celebrating Halloween in GTA Online in a number of spooky and interesting ways with the Halloween Surprise update.

Of course, they’ve leaned into the UFO and Bigfoot links that Grand Theft Auto has always had, but they’ve also started sprinkling in movie references too. The likes of Freddie Kruger, Jason Vorhees, classic zombies, Frankenstein, and even Stephen King’s Christine have also gotten some love over the last few years.

This time around, with the 2022 event, they’re now referencing the iconic 70’s movie Duel, which sees players being chased by a rampant tanker while they try and deliver an Exotic Export car to Los Santos Docks. So, here’s what you need to know.

What is GTA Online Cerberus freemode event?

As noted, the event takes the plot of Duel and places it right onto the streets of Los Santos. You’re tasked with picking up a car from one of 12 different locations and have to deliver it to the docks.

Once you start the process of stealing the car in question, a raging Apocolypse Cerberus truck will chase you down with one goal – to kill you and make you fail the delivery. Though, it’s not all bad news.

The truck wants to take you out, but if you can outrun it for five minutes, it will break down and allow you to complete the delivery with ease. You can also destroy the truck once the chase begins, but it’s not quite that easy. It will also try and run you over once you step out of the target car.

Rockstar Games The deadly Apocalypse Cerberus will hunt you down – but it can be outrun.

GTA Online Cerberus event: Exotic Export locations

As we mentioned, there are 12 potential locations for your target car to spawn, and they’re all pretty spread out across Los Santos.

Thanks to GTAWeb, you can find each location pinpointed on the map below. So, be sure to check them out.

GTAWeb Here are the locations for the Exotic Exports in GTA Online’s Cerberus event.

How to start GTA Online Cerberus freemode event

With this being a freemode event, you don’t really need to do too much to trigger it in-game. You just need to have been in a lobby – public or private – with at least one other person for 15 minutes.

You also cannot have a Helicopter, Plane, Jet, Oppressor Mk2, Oppressor Mk1, Deluxo, Special Vehicle, or an Amphibious Car as your personal vehicle. You have to use literally anything else.

Once you’ve ticked those boxes, the event will get underway so prepare for the chase of your life!