GTA Online Cayo Perico heist update: Patch notes, new weapons & more

GTA Online is gearing up for its final major update of 2020 – the Cayo Perico Heist patch. So, here’s everything you need to know from release time to patch notes.

In late July, Rockstar Games confirmed that they had a new heist in the works for Grand Theft Auto Online players, and that it would be released as a part of the game’s annual winter update.

Since then, the GTA developers have confirmed that the new heist is set on a new island known as Cayo Perico, you’ll be able to use a submarine as your heist HQ, and that they’ll be adding a whole host of new content to the game. That includes everything from new radio stations to new cars and a new nightclub.

The majority of this new content will play a key role in the heist, but what’s changing? Well, here’s everything we know.

What’s coming in GTA Online’s Cayo Perico heist update?

Well, the biggest change coming in this new update is, of course, the Cayo Perico Heist. The job looks to have the biggest payout of any of the GTA Online heists too, at around 4 million. Though it will cost around $2,000,000 in set-up because you must own the new submarine.

Additionally, there are currently six new vehicles available. That’s not a lot, considering previous GTA Online updates have added upwards of 15, but we’ll see more drip-fed out over time – especially cars, as there is only available right now from the new heist.

We’ve already mentioned a new nightclub too – the Music Locker. This is located under the Diamond Casino and will play a role in the heist, as that’s where you’ll trigger the first few steps.

GTA Online Cayo Perico submarine price, upgrades & range

The standout addition, away from the heist itself, is the new Kosatka submarine. It plays a key role in the heist, as it will act as your base of operations – like the Arcade for the Casino heist.

Now, if you want one, it’ll cost $2,200,000 in its standard configuration but you can upgrade it a whole lot, and end up with a total cost of around $9,000,000 – if you go all out with the weapons, vehicle slots, and everything else.

Additionally, Rockstar insider TezFun notes that if you spring for the missile system, the guided missiles have a 4000m range. So, if you docked down at Vespucci Beach, you’ll be able to shoot pretty much anywhere across the city. And, there’s only a one-minute cooldown too, so you can really fire off missiles at a rapid rate.

New weapons in Cayo Perico update

There are three new weapons in this new update as well, so its not the raft of additions that many were expecting.

As TezFun notes, these are the Perico Pistol, Military Rifle, and Combat Shotgun. The latter two will cost $397,500 and $295,000 respectively, so make sure you’ve got some cash put aside for them.

Cayo Perico heist update patch notes

In terms of actual patch notes, Rockstar will release these after the update goes live for everyone, and they’ll likely focus on weapon changes and such.

Once they are released, we’ll have them below so that you can see everything that has changed in Los Santos.

So, make sure to get your squad together because you’ll be tackling the heist before you know it!

We’ll keep this article updated as things change and patch notes are released, so keep checking back in with Dexerto.