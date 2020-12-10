Logo
GTA Online’s Cayo Perico heist payout details revealed

Published: 10/Dec/2020 18:04

by Alex Garton
The upcoming Cayo Perico Heist may be one of GTA Online’s biggest updates ever, but what’s the payout for completing it?

Rockstar Games’ announcement that the new Cayo Perico Heist will arrive on December 16 has GTA fans extremely excited. The update will provide players with a tropical paradise to explore and, of course, steal from.

The requirements for the heist are yet to be confirmed, but we can assume it’s not going to be cheap – and players will have to fork out a lot of cash.

This will be the first-ever heist introduced to GTA Online that a player can complete on their own. Doing it solo has its downsides, but if you’re successful, then you get to keep all of the profit.

The question is, how much can you expect to make from the Cayo Perico Heist? Well, it appears we have an answer, and it’s a pretty solid payout.

Cayo Perico is home to the infamous El Rubio.

How much does the Cayo Perico Heist pay out?

By the looks of it, the trailer suggests players are going to have to purchase a submarine for this heist. That means it’s going to require a huge investment from players before they can even attempt it.

Is this heist a worthy investment for making money? Well, a tweet from Tez2 has potentially revealed the exact amount players can expect from Cayo Perico.

A section of the trailer actually shows us a digital screen that projects how much players can expect to earn. According to the trailer, the Madrazo files are worth $1.1 million, and the Secondary targets total up to around $2.8 million.

In total, this gives players a max payout of around $4 million. This may not seem like an amazing reward, but it’s important to remember that this heist can be done solo.

Completing the heist alone will certainly be a challenge, but with so much money at stake, it’s definitely worth it.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 crashes on Twitch streamer at the perfect moment

Published: 10/Dec/2020 17:51

by Michael Gwilliam
Cyberpunk 2077 crashes
Like many Twitch stars, Eric ‘erobb221’ Robbins started streaming the highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 on December 9 and experienced probably the most hilarious crash in the game yet.

The streamer found himself only a few hours into the game and was tasked with going to Lizzie’s Bar between 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM to advance, but showed up when the fine establishment was closed.

“We’re closed right now,” a bouncer said, shooing him away.

“The f**k?” he exclaimed. “I’ll blast your s**t, b**ch.”

Despite trying to sneak in past the female bouncer named Max, erobb still couldn’t make it into the bar and decided to take out his frustration by shooting NPCs.

However, after discovering the game didn’t let him shoot kids, he found himself hijacking a car just to see if he could run them over. “Can you run over, kids? I just got to see. I just have to know.”

While erobb didn’t manage to run anyone over, he soon found himself in a stolen car and hitting the open highway with a view of Night City’s skyline.

“This city is trash!” he proclaimed just before he crashed into a car on the highway. Amusingly, the car wasn’t the only thing that crashed either as right then and there, the game went into a black loading screen.

Once the game returned, erobb found himself in a car floating in mid-air among a series of original PlayStation-styled polygons for a brief moment before returning to the black loading screen.

Then, again, the game returned, this time with the car falling underneath Night City for just a split second before being kicked back to the loading screen.

“Are you kidding me, bro? How long did it take them to make this game?” he joked, clearly not enjoying the constant crashes and bugs.

This process repeated itself again and again until finally, by some miracle, the game booted him back to right outside Lizzie’s Bar.

Still, the fact that game ended up crashing the moment he crashed his car and claimed the city was “trash” couldn’t have been better timed. Hopefully, fans start to see some patches released soon to iron out these bugs and improve the stability. Until then, at least we get gems like this.